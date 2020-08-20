SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Borussia Dortmund team-mates 'convinced' Jadon Sancho is staying another season

Alex Turk

It was never going to be straightforward for Manchester United to complete a British record transfer for one of Europe's hottest talents in Jadon Sancho.

The 20-year-old winger is thought to have agreed personal terms with United, but settling on a fee with Borussia Dortmund has posed as the stand-out stumbling block.

It was never going to be straightforward, especially amidst a global pandemic where even the most basic of deals would be met by hesitation.

He's an ambitious target, there's no doubting that, and the Reds may have to wait yet another year to secure their new no. 7's services.

According to the Daily Telegraph's Mike McGrath, Sancho's team-mates are now convinced he will be at the club for one more season amidst his heavy involvement in pre-season preparations.

More interestingly, the report claims that although he is open to a Premier League move, Sancho is willing to stay at Dortmund until next summer is a deal doesn't materialise before the transfer deadline in October.

There are no signs that he's looking to agitate a move away from the Bundesliga and now unless his £108million valuation is met, United's hopes are as good as dead and buried.

There are still six weeks of the summer transfer window left, so it's all about awaiting to see if United finally cave in and submit a worthy offer.

Be sure to watch the latest Tier 1 Podcast on Stretford Paddock with Jay Motty and Ronaldo Brown, where they discuss United's interest in David Brooks...

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Manchester United make late 'concrete move' to sign Lille defender Gabriel

Manchester United have reportedly made a late 'concrete move' to sign Lille defender Gabriel, but face competition from Arsenal and Napoli.

Alex Turk

Will Dean Henderson be at Manchester United next season?

After another successful loan spell at Sheffield United, will Dean Henderson be at Manchester United next season?

Alex Turk

by

ScottKennedy

Dean Henderson to sign bumper new Manchester United contract

Dean Henderson is reportedly set to sign a bumper new Manchester United contract, committing his long-term future to the club.

Alex Turk

Manchester United start 20/21 Premier League season with Crystal Palace visit

The 2020/21 Premier League fixture list has been revealed, with Manchester United hosting Crystal Palace to kick off the campaign.

Alex Turk

Several clubs interested in Diogo Dalot ahead of likely Manchester United exit

Diogo Dalot is reportedly on his way out of Manchester United, with several clubs interested in his services.

Alex Turk

Sergio Romero could be offered to Aston Villa to secure Jack Grealish deal

Sergio Romero could reportedly be offered to Aston Villa, as Manchester United look to secure a deal for Jack Grealish.

Alex Turk

Why David Brooks won't be a direct alternative to Jadon Sancho this summer

Manchester United have been credited with a 'serious interest' in Bournemouth winger David Brooks, but he won't be an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

Manchester United showing serious interest in Bournemouth's David Brooks

Manchester United are reportedly showing serious interest in AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks.

Alex Turk

Christian Falk provides big update on David Alaba's reported Premier League move

BILD Head of Football, Christian Falk has provided a big update on reports that David Alaba could be close to a Premier League move.

Alex Turk

Sergio Romero seeking United exit after Europa League snub

Sergio Romero is reportedly open to leaving Manchester United this summer after being snubbed in the Europa League semi-finals.

Alex Turk