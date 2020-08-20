Borussia Dortmund team-mates 'convinced' Jadon Sancho is staying another season

It was never going to be straightforward for Manchester United to complete a British record transfer for one of Europe's hottest talents in Jadon Sancho.

The 20-year-old winger is thought to have agreed personal terms with United, but settling on a fee with Borussia Dortmund has posed as the stand-out stumbling block.

It was never going to be straightforward, especially amidst a global pandemic where even the most basic of deals would be met by hesitation.

He's an ambitious target, there's no doubting that, and the Reds may have to wait yet another year to secure their new no. 7's services.

According to the Daily Telegraph's Mike McGrath, Sancho's team-mates are now convinced he will be at the club for one more season amidst his heavy involvement in pre-season preparations.

More interestingly, the report claims that although he is open to a Premier League move, Sancho is willing to stay at Dortmund until next summer is a deal doesn't materialise before the transfer deadline in October.

There are no signs that he's looking to agitate a move away from the Bundesliga and now unless his £108million valuation is met, United's hopes are as good as dead and buried.

There are still six weeks of the summer transfer window left, so it's all about awaiting to see if United finally cave in and submit a worthy offer.

Be sure to watch the latest Tier 1 Podcast on Stretford Paddock with Jay Motty and Ronaldo Brown, where they discuss United's interest in David Brooks...