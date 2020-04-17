Stretford Paddock
Dortmund wanted Greenwood included in Sancho talks

Alex Turk

Manchester United's long-term interest in Jadon Sancho has been no secret, as negotiations with Borussia Dortmund have rumbled on from last summer.

United were heavily linked with Sancho throughout a large chunk of the transfer window but he ended up staying in Germany, where he has torn the Bundesliga apart this season.

The 20-year-old winger has scored 17 goals and provided 17 assists in 35 games in all competitions for Dortmund this term, once again emphasising his reputation as one of Europe's top attacking talents.

Jose Mourinho's failure to lure him to Old Trafford almost 12 months ago could have had something to do with an interesting development to the story that's arisen today.

According to ESPN, Dortmund were keen to include United starlet Mason Greenwood in negotiations for Sancho after he broke into the first-team late on in the campaign.

Fans will be pleased to hear that the Reds were quick to shut down Dortmund's interest though, making it clear they had absolutely no intention of letting Greenwood go.

With that, the report claims the 18-year-old will be off the table once the coronavirus crisis eases and talks can resume.

It doesn't really come as a surprise that the German club were vying to acquire a youthful replacement for Sancho.

Dortmund beat United to reported target Erling Haaland back in January and have stolen the march to sign Birmingham City's 16-year-old ace Jude Bellingham too.

United were never going to let them swoop in for the club's most prized recent academy graduate, but snatch a young talent from Dortmund of their own.

