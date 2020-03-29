Dortmund won't block Sancho's United move

Manchester United have received a major boost in their bid to pull off the biggest deal in the club’s history.

Jadon Sancho has risen to stardom at Borussia Dortmund and is unsurprisingly a summer target for a number of Europe’s top clubs.

He’s seemingly a priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer though, as the United manager looks to continue the youthful rebuild he’s started at Old Trafford.

Things are looking good as far as early reports are concerned and now the Reds have been handed further hope of a transfer happening.

According to James Robson, Dortmund have outlined their stance on Sancho’s future, stressing they won’t stand in the way of a departure.

His report in the Evening Standard claims there is growing belief among senior figures at Dortmund that Solskjaer will successfully land the 20-year-old.

It’s said that the Bundesliga giants are demanding £120million for Sancho’s services though, and are adamant interested parties will have to pay the full valuation.

The rapidly growing COVID-19 pandemic has sprinkled doubt over the summer transfer window, but Dortmund won’t be accepting it as an excuse for trying to bag a good deal.

Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked with interest, but United seem to be in pole position a year after failing to lure Sancho to Manchester.

The electric winger has contributed to 29 goals in 23 Bundesliga games this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 15 assists.

He'd add world-class quality to either wing and is a transfer beginning to look just as likely as it is exciting.