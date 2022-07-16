Skip to main content

Dutch Journalist Reveals What Manchester United Are Paying Ajax For Defender

The transfer fee that Manchester United will be paying Ajax for the transfer of versatile player Lisandro Martinez has been revealed by a Dutch journalist.

News broke on Friday about an agreement being in principle between the two clubs over the transfer of the 24-year-old defender, after several weeks of negotiations with the Dutch club.

United managed to win the competition for the Argentine international beating the likes of Arsenal in the race for his signature.

Images leaked yesterday of Martinez flying to Manchester from the Netherlands capital to Manchester in order to complete the remaining parts of the deal (like medical etc) before it can be made official.

lisandro martinez

And now Dutch journalist Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf has revealed the details of the transfer fee which the Premier League giants will be paying the Dutch champions.

As per his info, United will be paying an upfront guaranteed fee of €54 million for the former Newell's Old Boys player.

He also claims that the deal also includes add-ons worth €10 million, which can take the total transfer fee to €64 million.

Martinez is travelling to Old Trafford after spending three years at Ajax, where he won several trophies under current United manager Erik ten Hag, and the pair will continue working together, this time in England.

