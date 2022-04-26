Report: New Manager Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Back At Manchester United Next Season
According to reports, Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag wants Donny van de Beek back at Manchester United for pre-season.
Since his arrival from Ajax in 2020, the Dutch Midfielder struggled to make the starting eleven and could never really be in the likes of ex-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The number 30's future with the Red Devils has been uncertain after the harsh season he's been through, being the main reason for the 25-year-old to be loaned to Everton so he could play more minutes.
It was claimed by Newspaper The Telegraph, that 'the arrival of his former manager at Johan Cruyff Arena has given him a lifeline'. Referring to the arrival of Erik Ten Hag to Manchester United.
It was also said that 'Ten Hag wants van de Beek back at Old Trafford for pre-season this summer following midfielder's loan at Everton'.
The Dutch manager made the Holland International van de Beek shine back then when Ajax reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in 2019.
Author Verdict:
New Manager Erik Ten Hag knows Donny van de Beek very well, and I have no doubt that he will make the 25-year-old shine again like he did in Ajax.
I believe that he is a great Midfielder but was surrounded by the wrong players and even worse managers.
