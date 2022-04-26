Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: New Manager Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Back At Manchester United Next Season

According to reports, Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag wants Donny van de Beek back at Manchester United for pre-season.

Since his arrival from Ajax in 2020, the Dutch Midfielder struggled to make the starting eleven and could never really be in the likes of ex-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The number 30's future with the Red Devils has been uncertain after the harsh season he's been through, being the main reason for the 25-year-old to be loaned to Everton so he could play more minutes.

Donny Van De Beek

It was claimed by Newspaper The Telegraph, that 'the arrival of his former manager at Johan Cruyff Arena has given him a lifeline'. Referring to the arrival of Erik Ten Hag to Manchester United. 

It was also said that 'Ten Hag wants van de Beek back at Old Trafford for pre-season this summer following midfielder's loan at Everton'.

The Dutch manager made the Holland International van de Beek shine back then when Ajax reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

Author Verdict:

New Manager Erik Ten Hag knows Donny van de Beek very well, and I have no doubt that he will make the 25-year-old shine again like he did in Ajax.

I believe that he is a great Midfielder but was surrounded by the wrong players and even worse managers.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Donny Van De Beek
Transfers

Report: New Manager Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Back At Manchester United Next Season

By Saul Escudero1 minute ago
17th April 2022, London Stadium, London, England; Premier League football West Ham versus Burnley; Issa Diop of West Ham United competes for the ball with Wout Weghorst of Burnley
News

Report: Manchester United Keeping Tabs on Premier League Defender Following Previous Interest

By Kaustubh Pandey24 minutes ago
Paul Pogba
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Has A Received An Official Contract Offer From European Giant

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
Nunez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Leading the Race to Sign Darwin Nunez

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Fofana
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are Interested in Leicester City Defender Wesley Fofana

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Hannibal
News

Manchester United Youngster Hannibal Impressing Staff as His Future is Set to be Decided

By Rhys James9 hours ago
Milinkovic Savic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Preparing Official Bid to Try to Sign Sergej Milinkovic Savic

By Alex Wallace10 hours ago
Nottingham Forest v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet Championship Steve Cooper, Nottingham Forest head coach and Djed Spence of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion at the City Ground, Nottingham on Monday 18th April 2022
News

Chelsea and Tottenham Target 'Dreams' of Playing for Manchester United

By Kaustubh Pandey11 hours ago