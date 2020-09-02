A complete history of Manchester United's Dutch dynasty

As the transfer of Donny van de Beek to Manchester United from Ajax, the 23-year-old becomes the 13th Dutch player to have played for United.

Compared to neighbours Belgium and Germany, United have had more success with players from the Netherlands in the past.

The likes of Robin Van Persie, Jaap Stam and Ruud Van Nistelrooy have all hailed from the land of tulips and Amstel Beer. Here is a complete history of United’s Dutch reds...

The first Dutch player to join United was the tireless midfielder Arnold Muhren from Ipswich in 1982. Muhren had been a part of Bobby Robson’s side that had won the 1981 UEFA Cup and the FA Cup in 1978.

Muhren had also previously played for Ajax where he picked up a European Cup in 1973 alongside two Eredivisie titles and a Dutch Cup.

Despite being into his 30’s when he signed for United, it was still a big signing for Ron Atkinson. United were still a large club at that time but were far from being apart from the elite that they now reside in.

It was rare for any club in the Football League at that time to sign non-UK and Irish-based players due to the lack of globalisation that football had gone through.

So, for a former Ajax player (that was a part of that classic side in the early to mid-1970’s) to sign for a United side that was still underperforming in the league was a coup.

Muhren was at Old Trafford for three seasons and was a key part of the side that picked up the FA Cup in 1983 against Brighton, scoring a penalty in the replay.

He was a very unique player in England at a time when most sides tended to play a flat traditional 4-4-2 compared to Dutch total football.

After leaving United, Muhren went back to retire at Ajax and joined the illustrious club of players who have won all three major European club trophies, picking up the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1987 to go alongside his UEFA and European Cup medals.

At 37, Muhren added a European Championship medal in 1988 with the Dutch national side and assisted Marco Van Basten in the final against the Soviet Union with a cross that ended in one of the best goals in Euros history.

United would have to wait 11 years for another Dutch player to sign and it would be the son of the best player in the history of Dutch football.

Johan Cryuff’s son, Jordi signed in the summer of 1996 from Barcelona for £1.4 million.

Injuries alongside not being able to force down a place in the first XI plagued his time at Old Trafford. In four seasons at United, Jordi played only 57 times alongside a loan spell at Celta Vigo at the backend of the 1998/99 season.

If you take away the unfair comparisons to his dad, Jordi had a decent career for most footballers.

Spells at Barcelona and United where he picked up a Premier League winners medal alongside a UEFA Cup runners up medal with Deportivo Alaves and nine appearances for his country and a call-up to Euro 96’ isn’t necessarily a bad career.

There was also another Dutch player that joined United in 1996 that was one of the unsung heroes of United’s pre-treble and treble side in Raimond Van der Gouw.

When Peter Schmeichel was unavailable, Van der Gouw was a very reliable No. 2 to the Dane and played in several crucial matches, including the second leg of the 1997 Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund and the second leg of the quarter-final tie against Monaco in 1998.

Despite playing five times in the infamous 1998/99 season, Van der Gouw didn’t qualify for a Premier League winners medal.

After Schmeichel ‘retired’ at the end of that season, Van der Gouw managed to get more of a run in the side due to the poor form of Mark Bosnich and finally qualified for a medal in 2000 and 2001 to go alongside his Champions League and FA Cup medals from 1999.

Van der Gouw finally left United in the summer of 2002 at the young age of 39 and made a total of 37 appearances over six seasons.

Van Der Gouw would have more Dutch company at his time at Old Trafford in the form of Jaap Stam. Two seasons after Van Der Gouw joined the club, Stam arrived for a record fee for a defender when he signed for £10.6 million from Dutch side PSV.

Stam would be an integral part of United’s treble-winning side, playing 51 times in all competitions that season and was a part of a solid partnership with Ronnie Johnson.

Stam was voted the best defender in the 1997/98 and 1998/99 Champions League seasons and it was him that single-handedly marked Ronaldo out of the first-leg against Internazionale and kept the tie against Juventus in the semi-finals alive with his goal-line clearance in the second leg when Juventus were 2-1 up.

Quite simply, United wouldn’t have won the treble without Stam.

Stam’s time at United came to an abrupt end in 2001 after Sir Alex Ferguson was unhappy with comments made in Stam’s autobiography, Head to Head but later acknowledged that selling Stam was a mistake in 2007.

But United carried on with their pedigree of signing Dutch players that would massively bolster their squad and in the same season that Stam left, a certain Ruud van Nistelrooy signed for £19.5 million.

United (albeit still untouchable domestically) were in a transition phase and needed to strengthen upfront due to Teddy Sheringham’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur and Andy Cole’s move later on in the season to Blackburn.

Van Nistelrooy on his day was absolutely unstoppable and some United fans say he is the best natural goalscorer to have ever played for the club.

95 goals in 150 games is an unbelievable record, even more so when he wasn’t exactly part of a vintage United side.

He was at United through Ferguson’s longest spell without a Premier League yet still managed to score more than 20 goals in every season he played in apart from one.

His time at United is defined by that penalty against Arsenal and that celebration that followed. He also had a great chant. ‘Ruuuuuuud.’

The Dutch baton this time would be passed to Edwin van der Sar who joined United the season before Van Nistelrooy left and he became the second Dutch ‘keeper to play for United.

Van der Sar finally put an end to United’s goalkeeping problems that had been an issue since Schmeichel left six years prior.

Roy Carroll, Tim Howard, Fabien Bahrtez and Massimo Taibi all had varying degrees of success but none of them could emulate the stability Schmeichel provided.

Van der Sar’s experience at sides like Juventus and Ajax finally provided some stability in front of goal and he would become a mainstay in Ferguson’s side for six seasons, being a huge part of the double winner's side in 2008 and Ferguson’s strongest team since 1999 that won four league titles in five seasons, three of which were consecutive.

Van Der Sar would be the player that would give Ferguson his second Champions League winners’ medal after his theatrics in the rain in Moscow and it would also be Van Der Sar who kept the score only at 3-1 in the Champions League final three seasons later against the best Barcelona side of all time.

At 40 years of age, Van Der Sar became the oldest player to ever play in a Champions League final and it was a credit to him that he could still perform at the very highest level of the game at the twilight of his career.

At 40 years of age Van Der Sar understandably retired, United had no Dutch players in the first team since 1996 but after a trophyless 2011/12 season, Ferguson turned to his familiar trick and brought in two Dutch players for what would be his final season.

One would win him the title single-handedly, the other would - well, he would leave two seasons later and would have less success, but we’ll come to him in a bit.

Robin van Persie joined United controversially in the summer of 2012. Arsenal, essentially handed Ferguson his 13th Premier League title when he joined for £22 million.

Van Persie had won the Premier League golden boot the season before with 30 goals and Arsenal were relying on him to win them silverware. But Van Persie was ambitious and wanted to win league titles.

His home debut against Fulham set precedent as to what was to follow, Van Persie scored a great strike on the half-volley in a 3-2 win.

The following week Van Persie scored a stoppage-time header and a hat-trick against Southampton as United came back from 2-1 to win 3-2 and Van Persie had no qualms in living up to the expectations that Van Nistelrooy had set for Dutch strikers at Old Trafford.

In total he scored 26 goals that season as Van Persie’s partnership with Wayne Rooney in the No.10 role gave Ferguson a perfect leaving present, that was secured in fashion with a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in which Van Persie scored United’s goal of the season with a volley that flew into the top corner from a pinpoint Rooney pass.

It summed up perfectly the relationship the two players had on the pitch that season and it was the best way to secure the title.

After Ferguson retired at the end of the season, injuries alongside a change in tactics under David Moyes meant that we never really got to see Van Persie return to his unstoppable form from the 2012/13 season.

It didn’t really matter though, because of just how good he was for his first season.

The other Dutchman that joined that season was Alexander Büttner who despite early promise and a good performance against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, was sold by Louis Van Gaal five days after he was announced as manager.

He struggled to make an impact like Van Persie did and is now playing in the MLS.

After David Moyes was sacked after less than a season, United now had a Dutch manager in Louis van Gaal, who signed two Dutch players during his tenure at the club in Daley Blind and Memphis Depay.

Blind joined United after a successful 2014 FIFA World Cup from Ajax for £15 million and was a decent signing, who unfortunately didn’t fit into José Mourinho’s plans after Van Gaal left after two seasons.

Blind was a very versatile player and a very Van Gaal signing who was an important player in how Van Gaal’s system worked at United.

Either playing as a centre-back, defensive midfielder or full-back, Blind’s style worked a lot under Van Gaal’s ‘philosophy’ due to his ball-playing and fluidity (the same can’t be said for Phil Jones) and was key to United getting a top-four spot in Van Gaal’s first season.

It’s a shame that Mourinho couldn’t find a way to get the best out of him as even now he would be a useful player to have at the club to end United’s problems at full-back.

Memphis Depay, on the other hand, was supposed to be a player that would set the league on fire and turn into one of United’s best post-Ferguson signings.

On paper, it seemed like a decent signing. Depay had scored 22 goals for PSV in the 2014/15 Eredivisie season and picked up the golden boot, this alongside being with a manager in Van Gaal that was familiar to him.

He managed by Van Gaal on Dutch duty, made it seem like the £25 million price tag would be worth it to help United push on from their fourth-placed finish the previous season.

The reality ended up being far from that. Depay was given the No.7 shirt and never really settled in Manchester.

Maybe it was the pressure of playing for such a big club or the competitiveness of the Premier League. Injuries to the likes of Luke Shaw also didn’t help Depay’s development and after two and a half seasons, he was sold to Lyon for £17 million.

The jury is still out on Depay however and he is slowly rebuilding his career in Ligue 1. United do have a buy out clause on him if they wish to bring him back but that seems unlikely.

Since Van Gaal’s departure as manager, United haven’t signed any Dutch players. Van Gaal gave a United debut to one more Dutch player in Timothy Fosu-Mensah who is still at the club but whether he has a future is not clear.

Injuries alongside poor form on loan at Crystal Palace and Fulham suggest that Fosu-Mensah could soon be leaving Old Trafford.

Taith Chong also came through United’s youth sides and is now on loan at Werder Bremen after 16 first team appearances at the two seasons he’s been at the club and it looks he could be on his way out as well.

Donny van de Beek looks set to join an illustrious list of players to have played for United from his home country of the Netherlands and if he can live up to the reputation of some of the players mentioned here, he could turn into a cult hero at United alongside the likes of Van Nistelrooy and Jaap Stam.

Who is your favourite Dutch player to have played for United? Let us know in the comments.