Edinson Cavani Opens Up On Boca Juniors Interest

Edinson Cavani is expected to leave Manchester United as a free agent this summer. A few clubs from Spain, Italy, and South America are interested in the player.

Recently, the player spoke about his future to ESPN Brasil after suffering a poor spell at Old Trafford despite finishing strong under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last year. Injuries have not helped his case at all.

Edinson Cavani

In his latest interview, the Uruguayan striker confirmed the interest from Brazil and Argentina clubs: “There was a contact with Román (Riquelme). He even wrote to me, and we communicated. These are things that happen in the football environment, among colleagues. And, as I mentioned, it’s a great club in South America. How, as a football player, could I say that I wouldn’t want to play for a team like Boca one day? It’s like I said to you, how can I say that I wouldn’t like to play in big clubs, like some in Brazil?”

As part of expectations to play in the Qatar World Cup next year, the player wants to play regular football for a club: “My brother commented a little about different opportunities and situations currently presented. And among them, is the possibility of playing in Brazil. I wouldn’t specifically mention a team, but we received contacts from Brazil for next year to be there, next season"

Time will tell whether a move to Brazil would materialize but Edinson Cavani has exceeded his limitations at Old Trafford by scoring important goals in his first season.

Transfers

By Alan Bince5 minutes ago
