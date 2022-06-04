Skip to main content
Enquiry Made For Manchester United Defender Diogo Dalot As Erik Ten Hag's Restructuring Continues

An unknown club has registered interest for the Portugal international Diogo Dalot.

According to Manchester Evening News, an unnamed team has made a fresh enquiry as to buying the player in the upcoming transfer window.

Diogo Dalot was loaned out to AC Milan in the 2020/21 season as he was unfavoured under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

After having a consistent role in the Italian side, Dalot was brought back to Old Trafford for the most recent season.

Back from loan, under then-manager Ralf Rangnick, he earned a place back into the Manchester United side, playing 30 games over all competitions.

With new manager Erik Ten Hag thought to have offered out another United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, it is unlikely they would allow the sale of both players.

Furthermore, under a separate enquiry from a Spanish club, United allowed negotiations to happen for the English right-back, but were unprepared to allow talks for Dalot.

According to Transfermarkt, Dalot played two more minutes in the Premier League (1796) than his counterpart (1794).

Under Ten Hag, it is likely that the 23-year-old will be consistently in the starting line-up for the upcoming season.

The Portuguese man is currently on International duty, spending Thursday's game against Spain on the bench.

