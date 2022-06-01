Report: Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe Could All Leave Manchester United This Summer
Manchester United could be set tom offload a number of central defenders this summer as Erik Ten Hag plans a defensive overhaul at Old Trafford, according to a new report.
The three central defenders that are being rumoured to all possibly leave United this summer are Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe.
Bailly has failed to find a place in the United team after a run of injuries have limited his playtime.
Jones is set to finally leave United this summer having only played a number of games in the last few years.
Tuanzebe however could be the most sellable asset out of the three having had two loan spells at both Aston Villa and Napoli.
According to a new report from United reporter, Samuel Luckhurst, "Central defenders Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe could all leave United in the summer. United explored a possible swap deal involving Bailly and Torres last year."
United are understood to be able to increase their summer budget if they can sell any current assets at the club.
