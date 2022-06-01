Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe Could All Leave Manchester United This Summer

Manchester United could be set tom offload a number of central defenders this summer as Erik Ten Hag plans a defensive overhaul at Old Trafford, according to a new report.

The three central defenders that are being rumoured to all possibly leave United this summer are Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe.

Bailly has failed to find a place in the United team after a run of injuries have limited his playtime.

Jones is set to finally leave United this summer having only played a number of games in the last few years.

Tuanzebe however could be the most sellable asset out of the three having had two loan spells at both Aston Villa and Napoli.

Eric Bailly

According to a new report from United reporter, Samuel Luckhurst, "Central defenders Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe could all leave United in the summer. United explored a possible swap deal involving Bailly and Torres last year."

United are understood to be able to increase their summer budget if they can sell any current assets at the club.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Eric Bailly
Transfers

Report: Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe Could All Leave Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace24 seconds ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Nominated for PFA Player of the Year Award Alongside Premier League Stars

By Alex Wallace11 minutes ago
Calvert-Lewin
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Arsenal Show Interest in Everton Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

By Alex Wallace24 minutes ago
Pereira
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Loanee Andreas Pereira Could Soon Hear Erik Ten Hag's Plans Following His Return To Old Trafford

By Saul Escudero34 minutes ago
De Jong
Transfers

Frenkie De Jong Price Tag Revealed as Fabrizio Romano Confirms Talks

By Alex Wallace39 minutes ago
Pogba
Quotes

Paul Pogba Farewell Message to Manchester United

By Alex Wallace56 minutes ago
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Report: Manchester United May Be Linked With Midfielder Marco Asensio From Real Madrid

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Lingard
News

Manchester United Confirm Jesse Lingard Departure

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago