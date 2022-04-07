Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Erik Ten Hag Could Bring Ajax Forward to Manchester United

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who is touted to be the next Manchester United manager, could reportedly bring one of his players, Antony, to Old Trafford, if he's offered the job.

The 22-year-old Brazilian forward has been in good form for the Dutch club this season, contributing to 22 goals for the club in 33 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

antony

The talented prodigy has been attracting the attention of various top European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag signed Antony from Brazilian side Sau Paulo FC in 2020, and the player's development in Amsterdam has been excellent.

According to a report from Daily Mail, as cited by The United Journal, the Dutch manager could be looking to bring the forward with him to United if he gets the manager's job at the Mancunian club.

It has been reported previously in the media that the English side are looking to sign a right-winger in the summer.

And Antony's name being linked to United is no surprise given the fact he operates primarily in the right wing.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

antony
Transfers

Erik Ten Hag Could Bring Ajax Forward to Manchester United

By Soumyajit Roy11 seconds ago
nunez
News

Agent Confirms Manchester United Interest in 21-Goal Star Forward

By Kaustubh Pandey2 minutes ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Player Defends Harry Maguire, Blaming Lack of a Consistent Partner For His Form

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Mg Torino 03/04/2022 - campionato di calcio serie A / Juventus-Inter / foto Matteo Gribaudi/Image nella foto: esultanza a fine gara Inter PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITA
News

Manchester United's Interest in 27 y/o Defensive Ace Alarming Club Amid Contract Speculation

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
Danjuma
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Among a Host of European Clubs Tracking Villarreal Winger Arnaut Danjuma

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Kane and Rice
News

Erik Ten Hag Told He Will be Backed at Manchester United With Declan Rice and Harry Kane Being Dream Targets

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
ten hag 3
News

When Manchester United Could Announce the Appointment of Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
eriksen
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Man Reveals Why Club Should Pursue ex-Tottenham and Inter Star

By Kaustubh Pandey5 hours ago