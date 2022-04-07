Erik Ten Hag Could Bring Ajax Forward to Manchester United
Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who is touted to be the next Manchester United manager, could reportedly bring one of his players, Antony, to Old Trafford, if he's offered the job.
The 22-year-old Brazilian forward has been in good form for the Dutch club this season, contributing to 22 goals for the club in 33 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
The talented prodigy has been attracting the attention of various top European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.
Ten Hag signed Antony from Brazilian side Sau Paulo FC in 2020, and the player's development in Amsterdam has been excellent.
According to a report from Daily Mail, as cited by The United Journal, the Dutch manager could be looking to bring the forward with him to United if he gets the manager's job at the Mancunian club.
It has been reported previously in the media that the English side are looking to sign a right-winger in the summer.
And Antony's name being linked to United is no surprise given the fact he operates primarily in the right wing.
