Erik Ten Hag Discusses Cristiano Ronaldo's Future

Following Manchester United's 1-0 victory today against Southampton, Erik ten Hag had to manoeuvre an uneasy question about Cristiano Ronaldo.

Two wins. Two games with Cristiano Ronaldo starting on the bench. Erik ten Hag has made a tough judgement call regarding the world's most famous sportsperson on consecutive occasions.

New into the gargantuan job of managing Manchester United in the Premier League, the Dutchman has already shown his laconic nature in press conferences.

On the back of dropping Ronaldo from the starting lineup for a second game in a row, ten Hag was asked to answer a rather direct question.

After United's win against Southampton today, the manager was queried about whether Ronaldo's late substitution appearance would be his last time donning the United badge.

Ronaldo has been pushing for a transfer away from the club all summer. 

Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's representative, has been discussing potential deals with Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, among others.

Ten Hag answered in his post-match press conference,

'We plan with him, we want him to stay - so that is what we want.'

Pressed again on whether Ronaldo will indeed remain at Old Trafford this season - with only one crucial week left of the transfer window - ten Hag responded,

'I hope so.'

Although United have limited options up front, ten Hag is said to be keen for Ronaldo to depart.

Journalists, such as Andy Mitten, have reinforced over recent months that the football operation - behind closed doors - would prefer if Ronaldo left this summer. 

Joel Glazer, on the other hand, has acted stubborn in his position as the club owner and is against selling United's priced commercial entity. 

The No 7 has been creating a rather inharmonious atmosphere in the dressing room, whilst his style of play does not necessarily match with ten Hag's energetic and multifunctional requirements from a striker.

United, ten Hag, Ronaldo, and Mendes have just five days to determine the saga's outcome.

