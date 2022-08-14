Report: Erik Ten Hag Discusses Manchester United Plan With PSV Winger

According to The Mirror, Erik ten Hag has already conversed with and revealed the club's precarious transfer structuring to Cody Gakpo.

Following last week's story that Manchester United are targeting PSV winger Cody Gakpo, Simon Mullock of The Mirror has added a detailed update about the negotiation.

Erik ten Hag had originally sought Antony of former club Ajax to bolster United's tame forward line, but the Amsterdam giants ultimately priced United out of a move for the tricky Brazilian winger.

Gakpo, who won Dutch footballer of the year for his performances last season, has emerged as a viable and cost-effective target.

United's recruitment strategy this summer has revolved around ten Hag. The restructuring, removal of staff members, and indecisive appointments has caused a lack of club direction this summer.

The three summer signings - Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, and Lisandro Martínez - all have strong attachments to the Eredivisie.

According to Mullock, ten Hag has in fact already spoken to Gakpo about United and the club's strained transfer situation,

'Ten Hag explained the financial tightrope he is walking to Gakpo and is aware that PSV will not cash in on the player anyway until their Champions League fate is decided.

'PSV meet Rangers in a play-off for a place in the group stages worth around £60million.

'If United can secure De Jong that would swallow the rest of their budget for the summer and they would then have to raise funds for Gakpo’s arrival by selling players - unless the club’s owners agree to loosen the purse strings.'

