Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Discusses Manchester United Plan With PSV Winger

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

According to The Mirror, Erik ten Hag has already conversed with and revealed the club's precarious transfer structuring to Cody Gakpo.

Cody Gakpo

Following last week's story that Manchester United are targeting PSV winger Cody Gakpo, Simon Mullock of The Mirror has added a detailed update about the negotiation.

Erik ten Hag had originally sought Antony of former club Ajax to bolster United's tame forward line, but the Amsterdam giants ultimately priced United out of a move for the tricky Brazilian winger.

Antony PSV Johan Cruijff Cup

Gakpo, who won Dutch footballer of the year for his performances last season, has emerged as a viable and cost-effective target.

United's recruitment strategy this summer has revolved around ten Hag. The restructuring, removal of staff members, and indecisive appointments has caused a lack of club direction this summer.

The three summer signings - Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, and Lisandro Martínez - all have strong attachments to the Eredivisie.

Cody Gakpo PSV

According to Mullock, ten Hag has in fact already spoken to Gakpo about United and the club's strained transfer situation, 

'Ten Hag explained the financial tightrope he is walking to Gakpo and is aware that PSV will not cash in on the player anyway until their Champions League fate is decided.

'PSV meet Rangers in a play-off for a place in the group stages worth around £60million. 

'If United can secure De Jong that would swallow the rest of their budget for the summer and they would then have to raise funds for Gakpo’s arrival by selling players - unless the club’s owners agree to loosen the purse strings.'

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Discusses Manchester United Plan With PSV Winger

By Seth Dooley1 minute ago
Erik Ten Hag Brentford
News

Erik Ten Hag Cancels Manchester United Day-Off Following Defeat

By Seth Dooley1 hour ago
neville
Quotes

Gary Neville On The Glazer Banners "The Only Decent Thing About United Is The Fans"

By Saul Escudero15 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag Brentford
Match Day

Erik Ten Hag Reacts To Manchester United Extraordinary Statistic Following Defeat Against Brentford

By Saul Escudero15 hours ago
David De Gea Brentford
Match Day

Gary Neville Has Described Manchester United Performance Upon Defeat Against Brentford

By Saul Escudero16 hours ago
Adrien Rabiot arriving
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Reach Total Agreement With Adrien Rabiot On Personal Terms

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Storms Off Pitch And Ignores Erik Ten Hag Following Manchester United Horror Loss Against Brentford

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago
David De Gea Brentford
Match Day

David De Gea Speaks After Manchester United Disaster Against Brentford

By Seth Dooley18 hours ago