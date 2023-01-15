Skip to main content
Erik Ten Hag Eyeing Eredivisie Talent As Manchester United New Signings

IMAGO / PA Images

Erik Ten Hag is prepared to once again turn to the Dutch top flight to sign new talent for Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is preparing to once again turn to the Eredivisie to sign new players. The Dutch manager is once again looking to his former club Ajax to bring in new players. 

United signed Lisandro Martinez and Antony in the summer from the manager’s former club. Both players have been great signings for United and have played their parts in the great form of the side this season. 

People had raised question marks over whether these players were good enough due to the standard of the Dutch league. It’s safe to say that Ten Hag’s judgement should be backed following those signings. 

Lisandro Martinez

One player that Ten Hag wanted to sign in the summer was Ajax’s Jurrien Timber, the player however opted to stay at Ajax. A new report from MailOnline suggests Ten Hag still wants to sign the defender. 

It’s not just Timber that Ten Hag is said to be looking at from Ajax. Young duo Devyne Rensch (19) and Kenneth Taylor (20) are both targets for the manager. 

Ten Hag has informed scouts to keep tabs on those players as well as AZ Alkmaar winger Jesper Karlsson and PSV midfielder Joey Veerman, both 24. The boss wants to be kept informed about these talents. 

It shows that the Dutchman has a good understanding of his former division and trusts in the talent there. Ten Hag knows how to get the best out of his new arrivals and deserves to be backed. 

