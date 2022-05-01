Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Eye on Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez for Manchester United
Erik Ten Hag has reportedly added Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez to his Manchester United transfer list ahead of the summer transfer window.
Ten Hag is set to have already told United about a number of players that he may want to sign from Ajax this summer.
The likes of Antony and Jurrien Timber have already been mentioned and outlined as targets for United.
United are said to be prioritising central defenders this summer with Martinez being the latest name that has been added to the long list of links.
According to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, "Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez is on Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United short transfer list".
United will be in the market for defenders as the likes of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones could be set to depart the club.
Ten Hag is known to be a big admirer of both Timber and Martinez from his time at Ajax but it is unknown at the moment if United would potentially move for both defenders.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Would Not Be Convinced Of Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea
- Report: New Manager Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Back At Manchester United Next Season
- Report: Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Has A Received An Official Contract Offer From European Giant
- Report: Manchester United Leading the Race to Sign Darwin Nunez
- Frenkie De Jong Is Believed To Be The 'Cornerstone Of His Winning Project' - Could Manchester United Land The Midfielder?
- Ex-Manchester United Midfielder Robbie Savage Warns About Cristiano Ronaldo's Possible Sell
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon