Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Eye on Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez for Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag has reportedly added Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez to his Manchester United transfer list ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag is set to have already told United about a number of players that he may want to sign from Ajax this summer.

The likes of Antony and Jurrien Timber have already been mentioned and outlined as targets for United.

United are said to be prioritising central defenders this summer with Martinez being the latest name that has been added to the long list of links.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, "Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez is on Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United short transfer list".

United will be in the market for defenders as the likes of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones could be set to depart the club.

Ten Hag is known to be a big admirer of both Timber and Martinez from his time at Ajax but it is unknown at the moment if United would potentially move for both defenders.

