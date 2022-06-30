Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Made Lisandro Martinez His Top Defensive Target For Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag has made Lisandro Martinez of Ajax his top defensive target during this transfer window for Manchester United according to a new report.

Martinez is a player that is on the radar of both Arsenal and United with the North London side said to be ahead of United in negotiations with the player.

Martinez is a player that would be an almost perfect addition for United - the player having the ability to play centre half, left back and defensive midfield.

The Red Devils are in the market to improve in all three positions listed above which would ultimately make Martinez a top signing for what United need.

Martinez does have a good relationship with Ten Hag, having been an integral part in his Ajax title winning side last season.

The Argentine has been subject to two offers from Arsenal with other reports suggesting that United could make a bid worth around £40million for the versatile player.

Ten Hag was reportedly said to be telling United to attempt to hijack the current deal and to challenge Arsenal's offer for the player.

According to Scott Saunders and Graeme Bailey of 90min football "Erik ten Hag has made Lisandro Martinez his top defensive target."

The new report would suggest that Ten Hag is serious about bringing Martinez to Old Trafford however they will have to seriously challenge Arsenal for the players signature.

