Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Made Lisandro Martinez His Top Defensive Target For Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag has made Lisandro Martinez of Ajax his top defensive target during this transfer window for Manchester United according to a new report.

Martinez is a player that is on the radar of both Arsenal and United with the North London side said to be ahead of United in negotiations with the player.

Martinez is a player that would be an almost perfect addition for United - the player having the ability to play centre half, left back and defensive midfield.

The Red Devils are in the market to improve in all three positions listed above which would ultimately make Martinez a top signing for what United need.

Martinez

Martinez does have a good relationship with Ten Hag, having been an integral part in his Ajax title winning side last season.

The Argentine has been subject to two offers from Arsenal with other reports suggesting that United could make a bid worth around £40million for the versatile player.

Ten Hag was reportedly said to be telling United to attempt to hijack the current deal and to challenge Arsenal's offer for the player.

According to Scott Saunders and Graeme Bailey of 90min football "Erik ten Hag has made Lisandro Martinez his top defensive target."

The new report would suggest that Ten Hag is serious about bringing Martinez to Old Trafford however they will have to seriously challenge Arsenal for the players signature.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Martinez
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Made Lisandro Martinez His Top Defensive Target For Manchester United

By Alex Wallacejust now
Juventus Fc - Acf Fiorentina Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus Fc in action during the Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg match between Juventus Fc and Acf Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on April 20, 2022 in Turin, Italy.
Transfers

Report: Manchester City Set To Move For Matthijs de Ligt | Previously Linked With Manchester United

By Alex Wallace11 minutes ago
Old Trafford
News

Manchester United 2022-23 Home Kit Set To Launch July 1st

By Alex Wallace35 minutes ago
united flag
News

Manchester United To Welcome Back 15 Players Next Week, Including Cristiano Ronaldo And Harry Maguire

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
News

Watch: Manchester United Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka Completes Individual Training For Next Season Under Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Sergio Romero
News

Report: Sergio Romero Interested In Manchester United Return Under Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Tahith Chong
Transfers

Report: Tahith Chong Could Leave Manchester United To Return To Feyenoord

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Update - The Midfielder Could Be Presented By Manchester United This Weekend - Erik Ten Hag Will Get Him

By Saul Escudero16 hours ago