Report: Erik Ten Hag Holds An Interest In Youri Tielemans For Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag is looking to make a number of midfield improvements this summer with Frenkie De Jong and Christian Eriksen already being on the clubs radar, however Youri Tielemans is also of interest to the manager, according to a report.

Tielemans who’s currently at Leicester City has been linked with Manchester United in the past, as well as Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Belgian international is also now reportedly said to be of interest to Ten Hag himself however the player would come with quite a high price tag.

United are in the process of signing De Jong from Barcelona as well as waiting for a response from Brentford midfielder, Eriksen.

Tielemans has made a great impression in the Premier League for the ‘Foxes’ and has clearly attracted interest from clubs and managers alike.

United already have the likes of Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes and more to fill their midfield options as well as possible arrivals previously mentioned.

However according to a new report from both Paul Hirst and Paul Joyce;

“Youri Tielemans is a midfielder who is of interest to Erik ten Hag, although it is unclear how highly he features on his shortlist.”

It would be unlikely for United to chase Tielemans should they succeed in signing both Eriksen and De Jong.

