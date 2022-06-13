Report: Erik Ten Hag Is Confident Of Manchester United Signing Frenkie De Jong Before Pre-Season

Erik Ten Hag is said to be confident that Manchester United can secure the signing of Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona before the club go on their pre-season tour ahead of next season, claims a new report.

United are working constantly on a deal to sign De Jong from Barcelona ahead of a busy summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are yet to complete a deal this summer despite being linked to a number of targets across Europe.

United have been linked with the likes of De Jong, Ruben Neves and Konrad Laimer as possible midfield targets.

However, De Jong is said to be the priority midfield target as well as Ten Hag's priority signing of the window, regardless.

Ten Hag has spoken to the United hierarchy since taking over the job and both had come together to establish a list of priority signings this summer.

According to a new report from David McDonnell from the Mirror;

"Manchester United are hoping to sign Frenkie de Jong ahead of their pre-season tour to Asia and Australia. Erik ten Hag is confident."

The De Jong saga has already lasted a number of weeks and United are still said to be a bit apart from Barcelona's valuation of the player.

