Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Erik Ten Hag Is Confident Of Manchester United Signing Frenkie De Jong Before Pre-Season

Erik Ten Hag is said to be confident that Manchester United can secure the signing of Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona before the club go on their pre-season tour ahead of next season, claims a new report.

United are working constantly on a deal to sign De Jong from Barcelona ahead of a busy summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are yet to complete a deal this summer despite being linked to a number of targets across Europe.

United have been linked with the likes of De Jong, Ruben Neves and Konrad Laimer as possible midfield targets.

imago1012386467h

However, De Jong is said to be the priority midfield target as well as Ten Hag's priority signing of the window, regardless.

Ten Hag has spoken to the United hierarchy since taking over the job and both had come together to establish a list of priority signings this summer.

According to a new report from David McDonnell from the Mirror;

"Manchester United are hoping to sign Frenkie de Jong ahead of their pre-season tour to Asia and Australia. Erik ten Hag is confident."

The De Jong saga has already lasted a number of weeks and United are still said to be a bit apart from Barcelona's valuation of the player.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik ten Hag
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Is Confident Of Manchester United Signing Frenkie De Jong Before Pre-Season

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
antony
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Has a 'Gentlemen's Agreement' With Ajax Regarding Manchester United Transfer Strategy

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Old Trafford
News

Manchester United Announce Pre-Season Fixture At Old Trafford vs Rayo Vallecano

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Facundo Pellistri
News

Report: Manchester United Youngster to Get Chance to Impress Erik Ten Hag in Pre-season

By Rhys James6 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
News

Report: Manchester United 'Considering Alternatives' For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Dong

By Rhys James7 hours ago
antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Preparing €50million Bid For Ajax Winger Antony

By Alex Wallace19 hours ago
Garnacho
News

Manchester United Wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho Posts Instagram Photo With Liverpool Star Mo Salah

By Alex Wallace23 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong and Antony Look Like Definite Signings For Manchester United This Summer

By Alex WallaceJun 12, 2022