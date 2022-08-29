Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag & Joel Glazer Disagree On Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Future

Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer have disagreed on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a report.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Fans initially expected United to hold on to Cristiano Ronaldo this summer but despite the initial expectations, reports made it clear that the Portuguese international wants out of the club.

Allegedly, the superstar was unhappy with the level of ambition United were showing in the transfer market on top of the lack of Champions League football on offer after a more than disappointing sixth place finish in the Premier League last season.

Considering Erik Ten Hag's squad will only have one recognised striker if the 37-year-old leaves, it may be preferred by some fans that he stays if the club can't get a replacement in. 

Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano

The window shuts on September 1st and there are not many strikers being linked with the club as things stand. Barcelona's Memphis Depay has been mentioned by some reports

The MEN say that Napoli could be Ronaldo's destination for the rest of this season. It is said that the Serie A club have been in contact regarding a transfer and are okay with settling for a loan deal, despite eying a permanent transfer ideally.

Despite the interest, the report says that chairman Joel Glazer does not want to let the striker go and has "Resisted any possible sale". Manager Ten Hag, on the other hand, is open to letting him depart.

The coming days will be vital in seeing how this plays out.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Transfers

Erik Ten Hag & Joel Glazer Disagree On Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Future

By Rhys James
Dubravka
Transfers

Manchester United Reach Agreement To Sign Martin Dubravka

By Alex Wallace
Antony PSV Johan Cruijff Cup
Transfers

Revealed: Ajax Winger Antony's Manchester United Medical Date

By Rhys James
Amad Diallo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Winger Amad Diallo To Leave After Antony Arrival

By Rhys James
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Transfers

Report: How Many Signings Manchester United Expect To Make After Antony

By Rhys James
Edwin Van Der Sar
News

Edwin Van Der Sar Helped Manchester United Sign Antony From Ajax

By Alex Wallace
Martin Dubravka
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Martin Dubravka Pushing To Join Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Antony
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Antony To Manchester United Here We Go | Done Deal

By Alex Wallace