Erik Ten Hag & Joel Glazer Disagree On Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Future

Fans initially expected United to hold on to Cristiano Ronaldo this summer but despite the initial expectations, reports made it clear that the Portuguese international wants out of the club.

Allegedly, the superstar was unhappy with the level of ambition United were showing in the transfer market on top of the lack of Champions League football on offer after a more than disappointing sixth place finish in the Premier League last season.

Considering Erik Ten Hag's squad will only have one recognised striker if the 37-year-old leaves, it may be preferred by some fans that he stays if the club can't get a replacement in.

The window shuts on September 1st and there are not many strikers being linked with the club as things stand. Barcelona's Memphis Depay has been mentioned by some reports.

The MEN say that Napoli could be Ronaldo's destination for the rest of this season. It is said that the Serie A club have been in contact regarding a transfer and are okay with settling for a loan deal, despite eying a permanent transfer ideally.

Despite the interest, the report says that chairman Joel Glazer does not want to let the striker go and has "Resisted any possible sale". Manager Ten Hag, on the other hand, is open to letting him depart.

The coming days will be vital in seeing how this plays out.

