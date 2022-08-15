Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Now Open To Selling Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has now reportedly had a major change of stance and is now happy to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to be sold before the closure of the summer transfer window.

United’s new boss, Ten Hag had very much held an open stance to keeping Ronaldo at the club for the season ahead, however the manager may now have changed his mind. 

Ten Hag is said to be unhappy with the players attitude and bad behaviour recently and is now open to selling the superstar this summer. 

Ronaldo is known to still be open to an exit from Old Trafford this summer with Atletico Madrid still holding an interest in the player. 

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

Reports had surfaced on Monday afternoon suggesting that Ten Hag had become unhappy with Ronaldo’s attitude before they were quickly debunked. 

However, according to a new report from journalist Duncan Castles who is known to have good links to Ronaldo’s camp, states;

“Erik ten Hag has shifted his stance on Cristiano Ronaldo’s request to exit Manchester United & is open to selling the player. Ten Hag is unhappy with Ronaldo’s behaviour around United’s squad and motivation to see the club succeed this season.”

The report continues with “Cristiano Ronaldo’s camp are unsure if the Glazer family and chief executive Richard Arnold would green light a transfer.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Transfers

Erik Ten Hag Now Open To Selling Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace22 seconds ago
David De Gea Brentford
Media

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Amazed At How Psychologically Drained His Players Were

By Saul Escudero8 minutes ago
Cunha
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Targeting Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha

By Alex Wallace28 minutes ago
Adrien Rabiot
Transfers

Report: Adrien Rabiot Is Very Close To Joining Manchester United And A Deal Should Be Completed This Week

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
nunes cover
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested In Sporting Lisbon Midfielder

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Players Including Cristiano Ronaldo Send 'SOS' To Club Hierarchy Regarding New Signings

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Antony PSV Johan Cruijff Cup
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Renew Transfer Hope For AFC Ajax Winger Antony

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Vardy
Transfers

Manchester United Considering Move For Leicester City Striker

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago