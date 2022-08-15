Erik Ten Hag Now Open To Selling Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has now reportedly had a major change of stance and is now happy to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to be sold before the closure of the summer transfer window.

United’s new boss, Ten Hag had very much held an open stance to keeping Ronaldo at the club for the season ahead, however the manager may now have changed his mind.

Ten Hag is said to be unhappy with the players attitude and bad behaviour recently and is now open to selling the superstar this summer.

Ronaldo is known to still be open to an exit from Old Trafford this summer with Atletico Madrid still holding an interest in the player.

Reports had surfaced on Monday afternoon suggesting that Ten Hag had become unhappy with Ronaldo’s attitude before they were quickly debunked.

However, according to a new report from journalist Duncan Castles who is known to have good links to Ronaldo’s camp, states;

“Erik ten Hag has shifted his stance on Cristiano Ronaldo’s request to exit Manchester United & is open to selling the player. Ten Hag is unhappy with Ronaldo’s behaviour around United’s squad and motivation to see the club succeed this season.”

The report continues with “Cristiano Ronaldo’s camp are unsure if the Glazer family and chief executive Richard Arnold would green light a transfer.”

