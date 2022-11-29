Erik Ten Hag Pushing For Manchester United To Sign Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo is making headlines for himself on the world stage with three goals already for the Netherlands at this years World Cup. The Dutchman is majorly impressing and attracting a lot of interest to himself so far.

Manchester United were linked with a move for Gakpo in the summer transfer window but opted to sign Antony from Ajax instead. However, Erik Ten Hag is very keen to bring the young talent to Old Trafford as soon as possible.

United could make a move for Gakpo in the January transfer window and probably should if they want to sign him. The 23 year old is also attracting interest from Liverpool.

On the same day that Gakpo scored his third World Cup goal, a number of reports emerged about the forward, especially regarding links to United. According to Matteo Moretto of Relevo;

“PSV is asking for more than €55m as a fixed fee for Gakpo - they don't look kindly on a winter sale. Unless a super offer arrives in the contacts that will take place after the World Cup, it is not ruled out that he will stay until June.”

“Erik ten Hag's interest in Gakpo has continued - after saying goodbye to Ronaldo, he has returned to the charge for him. He has resumed direct contact with Gakpo, transmitting all his esteem through the player's environment.”

“Cody Gakpo is Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag's number one target to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. Ten Hag is pressing to sign him.”

