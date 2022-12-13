Erik Ten Hag Pushing For Manchester United To Sign Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United are currently focused on renewing the contract of Diogo Dalot as their priority at right back. However it is well understood that United are looking at an exit solution for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The English right back has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for some time. United are understood to be set to sign a second choice right back if Wan-Bissaka leaves the club.

The January window could open the opportunity for the Englishman to leave the club with Crystal Palace and West Ham interested. If Wan-Bissaka is to leave, Erik Ten Hag is reportedly pushing for United to sign one of his targets.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

A number of players have been linked to United ahead of the first window in 2023. However, Ten Hag is reportedly pushing for the Red Devils to sign Inter Milan right back Denzel Dumfries, a report from Germany has stated.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has stated that Ten Hag is pushing to sign the Dutch full back. He reported the following;

“Jeremie Frimpong is still in. Ten Hag is pushing for Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries.”

United, alongside Chelsea, were linked with a move for Dumfries in the summer window. The Dutchman didn’t leave the Serie A but could in the future.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon