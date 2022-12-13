Skip to main content
Erik Ten Hag Pushing For Manchester United To Sign Denzel Dumfries

IMAGO / Sportimage

Erik Ten Hag Pushing For Manchester United To Sign Denzel Dumfries

Erik Ten Hag is reportedly pushing for Manchester United to sign right back Denzel Dumfries.

Manchester United are currently focused on renewing the contract of Diogo Dalot as their priority at right back. However it is well understood that United are looking at an exit solution for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The English right back has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for some time. United are understood to be set to sign a second choice right back if Wan-Bissaka leaves the club.

The January window could open the opportunity for the Englishman to leave the club with Crystal Palace and West Ham interested. If Wan-Bissaka is to leave, Erik Ten Hag is reportedly pushing for United to sign one of his targets.

Dumfries

A number of players have been linked to United ahead of the first window in 2023. However, Ten Hag is reportedly pushing for the Red Devils to sign Inter Milan right back Denzel Dumfries, a report from Germany has stated.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has stated that Ten Hag is pushing to sign the Dutch full back. He reported the following;

“Jeremie Frimpong is still in. Ten Hag is pushing for Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries.”

United, alongside Chelsea, were linked with a move for Dumfries in the summer window. The Dutchman didn’t leave the Serie A but could in the future. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Dumfries
Transfers

Erik Ten Hag Pushing For Manchester United To Sign Denzel Dumfries

By Alex Wallace
Sancho
News

Manchester United Not Worried About Jadon Sancho Future

By Alex Wallace
Enzo Fernandez Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

Where To Watch Argentina v Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi Final, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Amad Diallo
Articles

Watch: Manchester United Youngster Amad Diallo Scores For Sunderland

By Rhys James
Joao Felix Casemiro
Transfers

Jorge Mendes To Hold Talks With Manchester United About Joao Felix This Week

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo PSV
Transfers

Cody Gakpo Would Love To Join Manchester United, Price Tag Revealed

By Alex Wallace
Diogo Dalot Manchester United
News

Manchester United To Meet Diogo Dalot's Representatives To Discuss New Deal

By Alex Wallace
Goncalo Ramos Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022
Transfers

Manchester United Must Make Goncalo Ramos Transfer Decision In January

By Alex Wallace