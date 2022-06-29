Skip to main content
Report: Erik Ten Hag Pushing Manchester United To Compete With Arsenal To Sign Lisandro Martinez

Erik Ten Hag who is familiar with Lisandro Martinez is reportedly trying to push Manchester United to compete with Arsenal to sign the Argentine from Ajax according to a new report.

United are looking to bolster two main positions in their squad this summer - that includes defensive midfield and centre half, two positions that Martinez play.

However, Premier League rivals Arsenal are also said to be in the market for both positions and have identified Martinez as a target of their own.

Arsenal are already in the position of making a number of offers to Ajax for the player as United have asked to be kept updated with the situation.

Martinez

Martinez played a pivotal role under Ten Hag as his Ajax side won the Dutch league title in the managers final season at the club before moving to Old Trafford.

United have joined Arsenal in the race to sign the Argentine and are reportedly ready to offer more than the North London side for the player.

According to Sam Dean of the Telegraph, Arsenal are pushing to conclude a deal as Ten Hag wants to push United to compete for his signature, the report states;

"Arsenal are hoping to move quickly in the race for Lisandro Martínez, who is also wanted by Erik ten Hag. Arsenal's latest offer is understood to be worth around £35m rising to almost £40m with add-ons."

Followed by;

"Erik ten Hag is understood to be pushing Manchester United to compete with Arsenal for Lisandro Martínez."

