Erik Ten Hag Target Inter's Denzel Dumfries

Erik ten Hag has started working behind the scenes to build a capable Manchester United team that could challenge for honours. Inter Milan wingback Denzel Dumfries is high up on his list.

The Netherlands international has undergone an impressive spell at Inter Milan, who are currently in a race with AC Milan for the Serie A title. After losing Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint Germain, Denzel Dumfries slotted into Simone Inzaghi's system quicker than expected.

According to Tuttosport, Bayern Munich and Manchester United target the Dutchman to strengthen support on their right-wing through defence. After agreeing to a deal with Noussair Mazraoui's representatives, Bayern's interest has plummeted. 

imago1011628923h

Erik ten Hag had targeted the Dutch international during his successful league campaign last season at Ajax. Since the wingback played for a direct rival at Eredivisie, a move to Ajax was seen as an implausible argument within the league.

As per the same Italian outlet, the Dutch manager has kept the player on top of his preference list. The Suning Group, owners of Inter are willing to sell the player for around €35million despite buying the player for around €20million.

Denzel Dumfries had a terrific Euros with the Netherlands national team under Frank de Boer. The wingback had multiple assists and goals to his name in the competitive tournament. 

The Dutchman was represented by super-agent Mino Raiola, who passed away recently through an illness. The wingback might now be handled by Mino Raiola's subordinate and chief lawyer Rafaela Pimenta but the situation is unclear at the moment.

