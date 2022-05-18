Skip to main content
Erik ten Hag Targets Lisandro Martinez To Manchester United

Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is the latest name to appear on Erik ten Hag's list of players that he would like to have at Manchester United.

The 24-year-old center-back is known for his versatility as he has proved his mettle playing various roles such as defensive midfield and left-back. The most interesting attribute of Lisandro Martinez's game is evident in the passing ability shown by his left foot. Not many left-footed center-backs are available in the market and currently Manchester United lack one.

The Argentine international is currently injured due to a muscular strain and missed the backend of this season.

imago1011951438h

According to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, the five-foot nine-inch defender has been added to the list of Manchester United targets ahead of the Dutch manager's arrival into the hot seat from Amsterdam. Erik ten Hag knows the player extremely well and the former Utrecht manager believes that Lisandro Martinez has been one of the successful projects at Ajax where he has won three titles.

The Gualeguay-based defender has made six appearances for the Argentinian national team. The defender is a product of an Argentinian club, Newell's Old Boys.

