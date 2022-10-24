Erik Ten Hag Targets Three Strikers For Manchester United

Manchester United are undoubtedly in need of a striker in the coming transfer windows, the lack of a complete number nine has shown in the last couple of games. Erik Ten Hag has reportedly outlined three players he would like to add in that position.

With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, United have to add a high calibre of attacker. Anthony Martial has improved this season however, injury struggles have severely limited his game time this season.

United need to turn their attention to some of the elite and upcoming strikers, which seems to be the route Ten Hag is looking to take. Some of United’s recent striker additions have not been forward thinking.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The signing of Edinson Cavani for example was an effective short term fix however provided no stability in the position in the long term.

However, Ten Hag is now looking to change that and has three targets lined up that he would like to add to his squad. According to the report from Jeunnesfooteux.com via Sport Witness;

“Erik ten Hag has asked his Manchester United bosses to sign a striker in January. Ten Hag wants a striker-centric and his preferred three targets are Lille’s Jonathan David, Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick and Lyon’s Moussa Dembélé.”

