Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants Frenkie De Jong to be the Face of Manchester United's Project

Erik Ten Hag wants to make Frenkie De Jong the face of Manchester United's rebuild and wants to make him the clubs statement signing this summer according to a new report.

Ten Hag is very keen on signing De Jong this summer and is said to be the main reason that United are pushing to pursue a deal.

United are in talks with both Barcelona and the player as they continue to work on a possible deal for the midfielder.

The Dutchman was reluctant to leave Barcelona but is now said to be more open to the move after being pushed out by the Barca hierarchy.

Frenkie De Jong & Matthijs De Ligt

De Jong is currently on international duty for the Netherlands and highly impressed for his side against Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.

According to a new report from Fabrizio Romano via Managing Barca "Erik ten Hag is 100% convinced about Frenkie De Jong; he wants the player to be the face of Manchester United's project & become their statement signing."

United are now said to be prioritising the De Jong deal ahead of their other summer business which includes deals for the likes of Jurrien Timber and Darwin Nunez as they attempt to secure Ten Hag's star man.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

de jong
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants Frenkie De Jong to be the Face of Manchester United's Project

By Alex Wallace46 seconds ago
imago1011095960h
Transfers

Manchester United Challenge Rivals in Bid to Sign Uruguay Striker

By Matt Skinner3 minutes ago
De Jong 2
Transfers

Mateu Alemany Informs Frenkie de Jong to Look for a New Club

By Matt Skinner3 minutes ago
Danjuma pic
Transfers

Manchester United And Liverpool In Two Horse Race For La Liga Star As Newcastle Pull Out

By Kieran Neller20 minutes ago
Max Aarons
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Be Linked With Norwich Defender Max Aarons Following Wan-Bissaka's Exit From Old Trafford

By Saul Escudero40 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez with Benfica
Transfers

Report: More Details About Manchester United's Offer To Benfica For The Transfer Of Uruguay Forward Darwin Nunez Came Out

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
De Jong pic
News

Manchester United Transfer Target Frenkie De Jong Has Incredible Performance Against Belgium

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
Varane
News

Nations League: France International Raphael Varane Brought Off Injured Against Denmark

By Kieran Neller2 hours ago