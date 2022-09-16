Skip to main content
Erik Ten Hag Wants Manchester United To Pursue Ajax Striker In January

IMAGO / ANP

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag wants the club to once again pursue a move for a young Ajax striker in January.

Manchester United have already pursued a number of Erik Ten Hag’s former players at Ajax. 

However the Dutch manager now wants United to step up their pursuit of one particular player once again. 

United attempted to Jurrien Timber from Ajax in the summer, however the player decided to remain put. 

Lisandro Martinez and Antony pushed for moves to Old Trafford and successfully reunited with Ten Hag. 

Jaap Stam and Erik Ten Hag

However with an international break about to start, Ten Hag has already said he will be working on January targets. 

According to a new report, Ten Hag wants United to once again try to sign one particular player. 

A new report from Fichajes via Sport Witness says that Ten Hag wants to sign Brian Brobbey in January. 

The full wording in the report stated;

“Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants them to make a new bid for Ajax striker Brian Brobbey in January.”

brobbey

The young Dutch attacker joined Ajax in the summer from RB Leipzig however United were interested. 

Reports did emerge over the summer that stated that Ten Hag had contacted Brobbey over a possible move to Old Trafford. 

Brobbey opted to move to Amsterdam but with Ten Hag still intent on signing the player, it’ll be interesting to see if he is pursued in January. 

By Alex Wallace
