Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder to Leave Manchester United

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

James Garner appears to be the latest name drafted for sale.

Although many players left the club as free agents this summer, Manchester United have struggled - as is the case in most windows - to sell players.

Andreas Pereira has been the only major sale of the summer. The Brazilian youth product joined Fulham in a £8.5 million deal.

Eric Bailly has been strongly linked with a departure this summer. Multiple clubs appear to be interested, including AS Roma

Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka still remain at the club having been listed as sellable by Erik ten Hag.

Jones

Another player has been deemed as ready for departure.

According to reports from The Athletic, The Guadian, and Manchester Evening News, the sale of 21-year-old James Garner has been sanctioned by ten Hag.

James Garner

This can be seen as a shock decision considering the youngster's superlative loan spells at Nottingham Forest and United's sub-par first team midfielders.. 

United are asking for offers to be in the region of £15 million, according to Jamie Jackson of The Guardian.

United, meanwhile, are close to finalising a £15 million deal for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. 

Adrien Rabiot
De Jong

Garner's sale could therefore be viewed as an enabler for ten Hag to be granted more funds as he desperately seeks the expensive recruitment of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, along with reinforcing other areas of the pitch.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic detailed Everton, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Leeds are all potential suitors for Garner.

James Garner

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

James Garner
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder to Leave Manchester United

By Seth Dooley36 seconds ago
Hannibal
Transfers

Birmingham City Set To Sign Hannibal Mejbri On Loan From Manchester United

By Alex Wallace17 minutes ago
Erik Ten Hag Brentford
Quotes

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Looks Like A Broken Man Says Body Language Expert

By Alex Wallace27 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Causing Dressing Room Unrest

By Seth Dooley34 minutes ago
Manchester United Flag Badge
Transfers

Report: Manchester United to Finalise Three Signings Next Week

By Seth Dooley1 hour ago
Diogo Dalot
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Duo Targeted By Barcelona As Right Back Options

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Raul de Tomas Espanyol
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Negotiating for La Liga Striker

By Seth Dooley15 hours ago
ronaldo arriving
News

Manchester United Could Terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s Contract Due To Bad Attitude

By Alex Wallace20 hours ago