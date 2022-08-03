Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants To Sign Hakim Ziyech At Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag now reportedly wants to add former player and current Chelsea squad player, Hakim Ziyech to his squad at Old Trafford this summer claims a new report.

Ten Hag is keen to add more players to his squad before the conclusion of the transfer window with the attacking area of the pitch being a reported priority for the manager.

United have already been priced out of a move for major target, Antony as Ten Hag’s former club Ajax set a price tag that was simply too high for United to pursue.

However, Ten Hag could now turn his attention to former player and current Premier League winger, Ziyech.

The Moroccan winger has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge and has been listed as a departure in this summer transfer window with Chelsea looking to move the player on.

Ziyech was a great player at Ajax under Ten Hag and is regarded as a skilful and creative attacking player that could benefit United’s attacking power if used correctly.

According to a new report from Nabil Djellit, a journalist for France football;

“Erik Ten Hag wants to sign Hakim Ziyech at Manchester United. It is one of his priorities. But the Moroccan winger is not unanimous within the club.”

