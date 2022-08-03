Skip to main content

Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants To Sign Hakim Ziyech At Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag now reportedly wants to add former player and current Chelsea squad player, Hakim Ziyech to his squad at Old Trafford this summer claims a new report.

Ten Hag is keen to add more players to his squad before the conclusion of the transfer window with the attacking area of the pitch being a reported priority for the manager. 

United have already been priced out of a move for major target, Antony as Ten Hag’s former club Ajax set a price tag that was simply too high for United to pursue. 

However, Ten Hag could now turn his attention to former player and current Premier League winger, Ziyech. 

Hakim Ziyech

The Moroccan winger has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge and has been listed as a departure in this summer transfer window with Chelsea looking to move the player on.

Ziyech was a great player at Ajax under Ten Hag and is regarded as a skilful and creative attacking player that could benefit United’s attacking power if used correctly. 

According to a new report from Nabil Djellit, a journalist for France football;

“Erik Ten Hag wants to sign Hakim Ziyech at Manchester United. It is one of his priorities. But the Moroccan winger is not unanimous within the club.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Hakim Ziyech
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants To Sign Hakim Ziyech At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace35 seconds ago
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Will Have To Fight For His Place At Manchester United

By Rhys James11 minutes ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Quotes

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Breaks The Silence On Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving The Game Early Against Rayo Vallecano

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Telles Vallecano
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Complete Alex Telles Move To Sevilla

By Rhys James6 hours ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Report: Six Defenders Could Leave Manchester United This Summer Including Aaron Wan-Bissaka And Alex Telles

By Rhys James7 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong pre-season
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Enter Into Talks For Manchester United Target

By Soumyajit Roy9 hours ago
Manchester United Women's
News

Manchester United Set to Appoint Another Director of Football

By Seth Dooley13 hours ago
Telles Vallecano
Transfers

Report: Bournemouth Interested In Manchester United Trio

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago