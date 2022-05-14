Skip to main content
Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants to Sign N'Golo Kante at Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag reportedly wants to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante at Manchester United this summer as part of his rebuild at Old Trafford according to a new report.

Ten Hag is starting to plan his United overhaul this summer with a number of targets on the radar for this summers transfer window.

The latest name to be on the radar for United is Chelsea midfielder, Kante.

The Frenchman has now been linked with a move to Old Trafford as United plan to overhaul their midfield this summer.

Kante

According to a brand new report from Steve Bates, "Erik ten Hag wants to sign N'Golo Kanté from Chelsea. Ten Hag believes he still has the ability, experience and hunger to help next season. Manchester United believe Kanté is an attainable target."

United have already been linked to the likes of Frenkie De Jong ahead of the window.

Kante has tasted success during his time at Chelsea winning the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and was also part of France's 2018 World Cup winning squad.

