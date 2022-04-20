Report: Erik Ten Hag’s Targets Harry Kane And Declan Rice As Paul Pogba And Marcus Rashford Among Manchester United Outgoings

As Erik Ten Hag moves closer to joining Manchester United, the club have reportedly revealed their priority transfer targets for this summer. As 12 players are set to leave, 4 are targeted by the Dutchman.

Manchester United are a club in dismay at the moment, after a thrashing by their fierce rivals last night, the fanbase have given up on any hope of making top four.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

The news of Erik Ten Hag becoming the new manager is the only positive the supporters have had all season, even that isn’t enough to make up for what the club has become.

Players on the pitch seem to have given up on the season, downing tools on yet another manager. Having previously thrown their boss under the bus several times, it was the German’s chance last night to respond.

IMAGO / AgenciaLOF

Ralf Rangnick openly stated after the defeat to Liverpool that up to 10 players will be leaving the club. The brutal honesty was met with backing from the fans, as they have seen enough themselves.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Edison Cavani and Marcus Rashford look certain to be leaving in the summer, as Manchester United are set for a overhaul of 12 players according to The Mirror journalist David McDonnell.

IMAGO / PA Images

The report also states that Harry Kane and Declan Rice are Ten Hag’s priorities, but may look at Darwin Nunez and Ruben Neves for a lesser price.

Another report by James Ducker in The Telegraph backs up the transfer targets. It claims that the club are prioritising two midfielders and a striker. A centre-half and a wide forward are also in thought, depending on sales.

