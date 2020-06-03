Estudiantes confirm Rojo likely to make United return

Marcos Rojo's Manchester United career is seemingly coming to an end, but he may not be done with the club just yet.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer allowed Rojo to join boyhood club Estudiantes on a short loan in January, but he managed to play just one game - due to injury problems - before the break in world football.

Based on that alone, it would seem like he isn't in Solskjaer's long-term plans and from what he's said recently, he could see his near future away from Old Trafford too.

In an interview with Estudiantes Y Su Gente in April, Rojo stated his desire to remain in Argentina beyond his initial contract:

“If it depends on me, I will speak to Manchester United’s management about the possibility of staying here for another six months. I will feel a tremendous sense of pain if I have to leave after playing in so few matches. I am completely recovered now, and fit to play once more.”

As with the majority of loan deals, the 30-year-old's stay in his homeland Argentina is set to expire on June 30 though.

And despite his wish to stay at Estudiantes a bit longer, club manager Leandro Desabato has seemingly confirmed that won't be happening.

Speaking to Radio Late 931, quoted in the Independent, Desabato suggested United may want Rojo back with the squad next month:

“We have to wait, but Rojo is likely to leave. The loan is due, and if Manchester do not want to continue loaning, it’s understandable.”

It's understandable United may want as many names back as possible ahead of what's bound to be a hectic football schedule upon the resumption of the Premier League later this month.

The Reds are also still in the FA Cup and Europa League, and it's not as if Rojo is a terrible back-up to have in defence.

I'd be very surprised to see him at the club beyond the next transfer window, but it looks like he's still got a role to play this season.

