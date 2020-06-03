Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Estudiantes confirm Rojo likely to make United return

Alex Turk

Marcos Rojo's Manchester United career is seemingly coming to an end, but he may not be done with the club just yet.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer allowed Rojo to join boyhood club Estudiantes on a short loan in January, but he managed to play just one game - due to injury problems - before the break in world football.

Based on that alone, it would seem like he isn't in Solskjaer's long-term plans and from what he's said recently, he could see his near future away from Old Trafford too.

In an interview with Estudiantes Y Su Gente in April, Rojo stated his desire to remain in Argentina beyond his initial contract:

“If it depends on me, I will speak to Manchester United’s management about the possibility of staying here for another six months. I will feel a tremendous sense of pain if I have to leave after playing in so few matches. I am completely recovered now, and fit to play once more.”

As with the majority of loan deals, the 30-year-old's stay in his homeland Argentina is set to expire on June 30 though.

And despite his wish to stay at Estudiantes a bit longer, club manager Leandro Desabato has seemingly confirmed that won't be happening.

Speaking to Radio Late 931, quoted in the Independent, Desabato suggested United may want Rojo back with the squad next month:

“We have to wait, but Rojo is likely to leave. The loan is due, and if Manchester do not want to continue loaning, it’s understandable.”

It's understandable United may want as many names back as possible ahead of what's bound to be a hectic football schedule upon the resumption of the Premier League later this month.

The Reds are also still in the FA Cup and Europa League, and it's not as if Rojo is a terrible back-up to have in defence.

I'd be very surprised to see him at the club beyond the next transfer window, but it looks like he's still got a role to play this season.

Be sure to check out the latest episode of Howson's Brew, where the lads discuss Odion Ighalo's new deal and much more:

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United Will Try to Sign Sterling" - The Independent | Manchester United Transfer News | 02/06/20

One of the weirdest transfer stories of the summer, Manchester United look set to pursue Raheem Sterling if Manchester City's UCL ban is upheld

Mitul Mistry

Inter in talks to keep Alexis until July 2021

Inter Milan are reportedly in talks with Manchester United to extend Alexis Sanchez's loan until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

Rodon and Sancho 'likelier' to join United than Grealish

According to reports, there are two players more likely to join Manchester United than Jack Grealish this summer.

Alex Turk

Frontrunners United would 'do anything' to sign Sancho

Manchester United would reportedly 'do anything' to sign priority target Jadon Sancho this summer.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: Greenwood humiliates Lindelof with brilliant training goal

Manchester United fans have aimed digs at Victor Lindelof after Mason Greenwood outmuscled him whilst scoring a brilliant training goal.

Alex Turk

Ighalo Stays! | Manchester United Transfer News | 01/06/20

Today we look at the incredible last minute Ighalo extension deal as well as Chris Smalling looking likely to leave Old Trafford for longer

Mitul Mistry

United confirm Ighalo loan extension

Manchester United have confirmed a deal has been agreed with Shanghai Shenhua to extend Odion Ighalo's loan at the club.

Alex Turk

United agree to let Smalling stay at Roma

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to let Chris Smalling extend his loan at AS Roma until the end of the season.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: United target Sancho bags impressive second-half hatrick

Manchester United fans have been having their say after Jadon Sancho scored a hatrick in Borussia Dortmund's win over Paderborn.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: Has Saul just confirmed his Atletico exit?

Manchester United fans have reacted in their masses after Saul Niguez posted a very interesting tweet, possibly confirming his Atletico Madrid exit.

Alex Turk