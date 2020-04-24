Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Valencia urges United towards Watford left back

Ciaran Taylor

Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has urged the Reds to sign Watford left-back Pervis Estupiñan.

Valencia, now of Ecuadorian giants L.D.U Quito, endorsed the Watford left back on social media following his impressive loan spell at Osasuna this season.

The 22-year old has enjoyed a fruitful spell in northern Spain this season, starting all 26 of his league appearances this season, scoring one goal in the process.

When asked about his thoughts on the left back on social media and the recent links to United, Valencia stated: ‘From here, I send all the positive energies to Estupiñan. Hopefully, it will happen.’

Estupiñan was quick to reply with thanks for the former United captain, stating: 'I’m proud to receive the blessings of a reference like you.’

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Osasuna sat comfortably in 11th in La Liga, with Estupiñan keeping seven clean sheets in the process after the Pamplona side gained promotion to the first division after claiming the Segunda Division title last season.

United have strength at their disposal in the current squad, with both Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams impressing in patches throughout the season, as well as Ethan Laird coming through the youth ranks being capable of playing at both right and left back.

The Watford man may be brought in to fill the void left by former United captain Ashley Young, who departed Old Trafford in January in favor of joining Antonio Conte's Inter Milan.

Boasting an impressive 2.7 tackles per game and 4 clearances per game this season, Estupiñan will look to further improve on the impressive feats achieved this season, despite not making a single appearance for Watford since joining the Hornets in 2016 from L.D.U Quito.

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jordi Cruyff: Where Are They Now?

How the former Manchester United and Barcelona midfielder has reinvented himself as one of most sought-after leaders in the game

Liam Bewsher

Stretford Paddock News Round-Up

Alex Baguley brings you this mornings Manchester United news as we talk about Paul Pogba, Diogo Dalot.

Mitul Mistry

Fred names Garner as most impressive United youngster

Fred has revealed midfield partner James Garner is the Manchester United youngster that is impressing him the most.

Alex Turk

Who should be United's left-back next season?

Alex Turk weighs in on the current left-back debate at Manchester United - should Luke Shaw or Brandon Williams be first-choice?

Alex Turk

United value Dalot at £30m amid PSG interest

Manchester United reportedly value Diogo Dalot at £30million amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Alex Turk

Bellingham expected to opt for United over Dortmund

Jude Bellingham is reportedly set to opt for a summer move to Manchester United, despite receiving an offer from Borussia Dortmund.

Alex Turk

United have 'really good chance' of signing both Grealish and Sancho

Manchester United reportedly have a 'really good chance' of signing both Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho this summer.

Alex Turk

United 'dream' of front three involving Sancho

Manchester United reportedly 'dream' of securing a front three involving Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk

United tipped to make Upamecano approach

Manchester United are reportedly 'knocking on the door' to win the race to sign RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano

Alex Turk

Can Manchester United Take Advantage Of A Deflated Transfer Market?

We speak to football finance expert Kieran Maguire to find out what is likely to happen in the upcoming transfer window.

stephenhowson