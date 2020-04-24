Valencia urges United towards Watford left back

Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has urged the Reds to sign Watford left-back Pervis Estupiñan.

Valencia, now of Ecuadorian giants L.D.U Quito, endorsed the Watford left back on social media following his impressive loan spell at Osasuna this season.

The 22-year old has enjoyed a fruitful spell in northern Spain this season, starting all 26 of his league appearances this season, scoring one goal in the process.

When asked about his thoughts on the left back on social media and the recent links to United, Valencia stated: ‘From here, I send all the positive energies to Estupiñan. Hopefully, it will happen.’

Estupiñan was quick to reply with thanks for the former United captain, stating: 'I’m proud to receive the blessings of a reference like you.’

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Osasuna sat comfortably in 11th in La Liga, with Estupiñan keeping seven clean sheets in the process after the Pamplona side gained promotion to the first division after claiming the Segunda Division title last season.

United have strength at their disposal in the current squad, with both Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams impressing in patches throughout the season, as well as Ethan Laird coming through the youth ranks being capable of playing at both right and left back.

The Watford man may be brought in to fill the void left by former United captain Ashley Young, who departed Old Trafford in January in favor of joining Antonio Conte's Inter Milan.

Boasting an impressive 2.7 tackles per game and 4 clearances per game this season, Estupiñan will look to further improve on the impressive feats achieved this season, despite not making a single appearance for Watford since joining the Hornets in 2016 from L.D.U Quito.