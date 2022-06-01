Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Everton looking to swoop in and take key Manchester United Academy Graduate James Garner

The Liverpool side have been connected with the James Garner as they look to strengthen their midfield after their recent relegation battle.

The midfielder has enjoyed a successful loan spell at Nottingham Forest, earning 41 appearances and playing a vital role in the side’s promotion to the Premier League through the Championship Play-Off Final.

It is no surprise that the 21-year-old has caught the attention of several Top Flight sides as the transfer window draws nearer.

According to The Athletic, the Merseyside team are looking to improve their lacklustre midfield after a disappointing season ending in a desperate fight to remain in the league.

Other teams are reported to be in the race for the talented youngster.

Leeds, Leicester and Southampton are all reported to be coveting the young talent as well.

James Garner

The Red Devils may look to loan out the player again, as Garner could find it difficult to get into the squad, especially if they manage to obtain transfer target Frenkie De Jong.

With the gap left in the team left by Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba, new manager Erik Ten Hag might choose to keep Garner to help the side with depth coming into the 2022/23 season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

James Garner
Transfers

Everton looking to swoop in and take key Manchester United Academy Graduate James Garner

By Kieran Neller51 seconds ago
Timber
Transfers

Report: Jurrien Timber Looks Likely to Become Erik Ten Hag’s First Manchester United Signing

By Alex Wallace20 minutes ago
Erik Ten Hag and Mitchell Van Der Gaag
News

New Manager Erik Ten Hag Is Claimed To Be A Control Freak - Something In Common With Sir Alex Ferguson

By Saul Escudero43 minutes ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
News

Report: Serie A Side Interested in Manchester United Defender

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
De Jong
Transfers

Who’ll replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United?

By Ben Thomas1 hour ago
Jesse Lingard
Quotes

Jesse Lingard Sends Farewell Message to Manchester United Fans

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Says Manchester United have an Intention to act Soon for Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Hugo Ekitike (Reims) FOOTBALL : Reims vs Brest - Ligue 1 Uberteat - 20/02/2022 AurelienMorissard/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL
Transfers

Newcastle United Closing in on Signing Manchester United Target Hugo Ekitike

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago