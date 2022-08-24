Fabrizio Romano: Ajax and Antony Wait for Second Manchester United Bid
As we enter the final week of the summer transfer window, Manchester United are readying a follow-up bid for Ajax winger Antony.
The end of the transfer window is fast approaching and Manchester United will have to start scrambling to fulfil Erik ten Hag's pressing desire for reinforcements up front.
Although Cristiano Ronaldo remains at the club following a prolonged transfer saga, ten Hag has confessed to the superstar that he will not be guaranteed a consistent starting role this season.
United have, therefore, been heavily linked with forwards with the Portuguese striker still keen to finalise a departure.
Negotiations have supposedly been readied for PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo.
The player is said to be keen for the move.
The Dutch side, however, want to wait until after their second-leg Champions League qualification fixture against Rangers before the clubs proceed with transfer discussions.
PSV would consider a bid in the region of £38 million.
Meanwhile, The Athletic broke the news last week that United had submitted an €80 million bid for Antony, which Ajax promptly rejected.
It had been assumed that United had called off their attempts to recruit the Brazilian winger owing to Ajax having established an excessive market value.
Having forgone their pursuit of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong amid his lack of susceptibility in being lured to Old Trafford and the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid, the United hierarchy perhaps feel more inclined to now provide ten Hag with his sought-after forward.
Fabrizio Romano has provided a clear and concise update via his Twitter account regarding United's pursuit of Antony,
'Both Ajax and Antony side, waiting for Manchester United new official bid since yesterday.
'New proposal expected this week to push again after €80m rejected.
'Personal terms already agreed; Antony wants Man Utd move.'
Antony currently earns £19,000 per week at Ajax, with his current contract running until 2025.
The Dutch side have already highlighted a replacement winger if Antony's transfer to United is to be agreed.
Romano stated that 'Ajax [are] keen on Hakim Ziyech if Antony leaves.'
United face a crucial week in bolstering ten Hag's squad which currently lacks goal-scoring depth.
Ajax, however, hold all of the cards in this latter stage of the transfer window - ten Hag's former club are expected to demand a rather extortionate second bid if they are to consider selling Antony.
Rumours suggest a bid of €100 million would be accepted.
