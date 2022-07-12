Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano: Ajax Are Now Open To Selling Lisandro Martinez And Will Meet Manchester United On Wednesday

Fabrizio Romano has provided a new and important update surrounding the situation between Manchester United and Ajax for the transfer of Lisandro Martinez as the deal is said to be entering it’s final stages.

United and Ajax have been locked in negotiations over a deal for defender Lisandro Martinez as the Red Devils look to secure the signing of the player this summer as well as the Argentine wanting to move to the Premier League. 

Martinez is dreaming of a move to the Premier League this summer and that dream has become more of a desire since finding out about the interest from United and Arsenal.

Erik Ten Hag got the best out of Martinez during his time at Ajax and wants to continue utilising the ability and quality of Martinez in his new United squad from next season. 

Ten Hag took charge of his first United game on Tuesday in a pre season friendly against Liverpool where Alex Telles appeared at centre half which signifies that there is a lack of depth in that position for what Ten Hag may want to use next season. 

According to the transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano;

“Manchester United will meet with Ajax on Wednesday to discuss Lisandro Martínez deal. Negotiations now entering into key stages.

Last proposal was turned down but Ajax are finally open to sell Lisandro at their conditions. Player pushing as he wants PL move soon.”

