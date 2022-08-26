Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano: Ajax Refusing To Negotiate With Manchester United For Antony

Manchester United are now stuck in a stand still during their pursuit of Ajax winger Antony as Fabrizio Romano has provided a new update in which he states that Ajax have insisted that they have no intention to negotiate at this moment.

United are keen to sign Antony and are willing to table an offer with around £80million which is considered a crazy offer for Antony. 

Erik Ten Hag is more than keen to bring Antony to Old Trafford to reunite with the player that he relied on so much at Ajax. 

Ajax however remain in the same stance that they have for a number of weeks, they do not want to sell the player. 

Antony

This is becoming a problem for both United and the player himself as Antony is training alone at Ajax. 

Antony is desperate for the move, he is pushing to join United this summer and his agency has demanded that Ajax negotiate with United. 

Antony is said to be growing frustrated with Ajax and has once again reiterated his desire to leave. 

According to the new update from Fabrizio Romano;

“Antony deal. Ajax are making it really difficult but Manchester United are still determined to sign him. 

Ajax insist they’ve no intention to negotiate - but Antony’s more than disappointed and will push again.

He told the club again today that he only wants Man Utd.”

Antony with Ajax
