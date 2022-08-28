Fabrizio Romano: Antony To Manchester United Here We Go | Done Deal

Antony is now set to join Manchester United this summer as Italian journalist Fabrizio has said his famous three words to confirm that the Brazilian will join from Ajax this summer.

Antony will be more than a welcome addition at Old Trafford as Erik Ten Hag has been keen to sign the player all summer.

United were linked to the winger since Ten Hag’s arrival at Old Trafford and now after weeks of negotiations the player will join the club.

The Red Devils are set to pay the record fee for an Eredivise player in history as Antony arrives at the club for around €100million.

Reports were linking that the deal was close to completion on Sunday morning before the deal has officially been settled on Sunday night.

Top journalist and well regarded transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano has delivered the news all United fans have been waiting for.

He tweeted; “Antony to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement in principle with Ajax, €100m fee. Contract until June 2027 with option until 2028. To be signed tomorrow.

Contracts being prepared, it’s Eredivisie historical record fee — Antony will be in Manchester next week.”

Antony is set to sign his contract as a United player on Monday and will be announced in due course.

