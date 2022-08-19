Fabrizio Romano: Antony Wants Manchester United Move Despite Ajax Rejecting Bid

Ajax winger Antony has reportedly not trained with his teammates following a new bid from Manchester United for the player, despite the bid being rejected, Antony wants the move to Old Trafford, confirms Fabrizio Romano.

Any possibility of Antony moving to Manchester United this summer looked long gone, with Ajax standing firm on a price tag and United refusing to pay it.

However, United surprised Ajax by relaunching a new bid for Antony worth around €80million, however the bid was rejected.

Antony has always expressed a desire to move to the Premier League, with Manchester United being the destination due to the links with Erik Ten Hag.

IMAGO / ANP

Fabrizio Romano follows on to reports that have stated that Antony did not train with his Ajax teammates on Friday.

“Ajax are discussing internally about Antony - there’s chance for Brazilian star to be left out of the starting XI on Sunday.

Man Utd bid rejected but the player wants the move.

Antony was at training ground today but only went to gym, not working with the team.”

Romano quoted this update following on from a previous piece of information that said;

“Manchester United are not giving up on Antony. Ajax turned down new bid but Man Utd plan to try again - they feel Antony really wants the move.

Been told it’s not sure that Antony starts on Sunday yet, still discussed internally.”

