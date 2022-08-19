Fabrizio Romano: Casemiro To Manchester United Here We Go | Done Deal

Manchester United will complete the signing of Real Madrid midfielder, Casemiro following the latest update from Fabrizio Romano where he has said his famous three words, here we go.

United have worked to wrap up a deal for Casemiro in quick time with the player already said to be preparing to make his way to Manchester.

United have needed an out an out defensive midfielder for some time and now they will have their man as Casemiro is set to join the club.

News began breaking on Thursday night that a deal was drawing closer and now with Fabrizio’s latest tweet, the news is confirmed.

It is highly unlikely that Casemiro will be able to feature against Liverpool on Monday night.

Fabrizio Romano delighted United fans with the news just into the afternoon on Friday as he tweeted;

“Casemiro to Man United, here we go! Real Madrid accepted all details of the bid, clubs preparing contracts right now. €60m fixed fee, €10m add-ons.

Casemiro has full agreement on four year deal, option until 2027.

Medical and then visa to be sorted during weekend.”

United have worked through the summer and up until this point have been reluctant to really push for players, however they pushed for Casemiro and have the deal over the line.

