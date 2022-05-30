Fabrizio Romano Confirms Manchester United Initial Talks With Ajax for Jurrien Timber

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United are progressing in initial talks with Ajax over the potential transfer of Jurrien Timber following weeks of reports.

Timber has been linked with United since Erik Ten Hag was appointed as the clubs new manager with the Dutchman being a huge fan of the defender.

Timber excelled last season for Ajax and it is known that Ten Hag is keen to bring the defender with him to Old Trafford.

The defender is known to be on board with the move to Old Trafford and United have held talks with the players representatives.

According to Fabrizio Romano the latest on the situation is "Timber has two years left on his contract so Ajax may value him at about £43m. #MUFC’s discussions with Ajax are at an initial stage. Erik ten Hag is also monitoring Pau Torres."

United will be working over the next weeks to start to finalise deals for their top targets.

