Report: Manchester United 'Will' Sign Striker To Replace Cristiano Ronaldo, With Erling Haaland, Victor Osimhen And  Alexander Isak In Line

According to reports, Manchester United will 100% sign a young striker in the summer. This news comes after reports suggesting Ralf Rangnick not wanting to keep Cristiano Ronaldo next season.

The season so far has been one to forget for Manchester United's forward line. Ralf Rangnick coming in for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has improved getting chances, but the players themselves are still firing blanks, despite having the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Bruno Fernandes.

IMAGO / PA Images

With uncertainty in the future of the manager's position at the club, Man United's summer transfer window is up for debate, in terms of who they want to bring in. Whether it be Mauricio Pochettino or Erik Ten Haag, they both will have their own targets and visions.

Speaking on Manchester United fan channel United Stand, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the club will be signing a 'young' striker in the summer transfer window.

Names that have been linked with a move to Old Trafford are Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Napoli's Victor Osimhen, and Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak. Depending on what manager joins the club, will decide who the main target is.

