Fabrizio Romano: Could Joao Felix Have Joined Manchester United From Atletico Madrid?

Manchester United were, as usual, linked to a huge amount of players last summer. Many of them were forwards as they prepared for the potential exit of Cristiano Ronaldo while attempting to replace players such as Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata.

Eventually, it became clear that Ronaldo would stay at Old Trafford and the club signed now former AFC Ajax winger Antony as their only forward signing, meaning that none of the many other linked attacking players ended up joining.

One of them was Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix. He joined the La Liga giants for a reported fee of £114million from Benfica in 2019 and was a rumored target for United later in the window.

According to renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the striker was never going to move to United, despite some reports of the club being interested. He says there was never an official bid or proposal, just an approach from Erik Ten Hag's side. Atletico are said to consider the Portuguese international "Untouchable".

The player himself said this to Marca about the potential of a deal: “I didn't hear anything… so that was something for the president to deal with”

Felix played 35 games for his club last season. In the process, he scored 10 goals and made six assists.

