Skip to main content
Fabrizio Romano: Could Joao Felix Have Joined Manchester United From Atletico Madrid?

16th February 2022; Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain; La Liga Santander, Club Atletico Madrid versus Levante UD; Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12364805 agenciaLOF

Fabrizio Romano: Could Joao Felix Have Joined Manchester United From Atletico Madrid?

Fabrizio Romano has revealed if there was a chance Joao Felix could have joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid last summer.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United were, as usual, linked to a huge amount of players last summer. Many of them were forwards as they prepared for the potential exit of Cristiano Ronaldo while attempting to replace players such as Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata.

Eventually, it became clear that Ronaldo would stay at Old Trafford and the club signed now former AFC Ajax winger Antony as their only forward signing, meaning that none of the many other linked attacking players ended up joining.

One of them was Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix. He joined the La Liga giants for a reported fee of £114million from Benfica in 2019 and was a rumored target for United later in the window.

According to renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the striker was never going to move to United, despite some reports of the club being interested. He says there was never an official bid or proposal, just an approach from Erik Ten Hag's side. Atletico are said to consider the Portuguese international "Untouchable".

The player himself said this to Marca about the potential of a deal: “I didn't hear anything… so that was something for the president to deal with”

Felix played 35 games for his club last season. In the process, he scored 10 goals and made six assists.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Joao Felix
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Could Joao Felix Have Joined Manchester United From Atletico Madrid?

By Rhys James
Anthony Martial
Quotes

Anthony Martial Opens Up About Time Under Jose Mourinho At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Antony Scores For Manchester United On His Debut At Old Trafford Against Arsenal
Exclusives

Ex Liverpool Defender Speaks About New Manchester United Signing

By Alex Wallace
Haaland
Media

Erling Haaland Approached By Manchester United Fan While Walking Down The Street

By Saul Escudero
Casemiro Manchester United Premier League
Media

Gary Neville Slams Manchester United Following Huge Summer Spending

By Saul Escudero
Diogo Dalot and Jonny Evans, Manchester United vs Leicester City, King Power Stadium
Quotes

Diogo Dalot Reveals What Club He Rejected To Stay At Manchester United

By Rhys James
Old Trafford
News

Where Manchester United Rank Amongst Worlds Most Valuable Football Clubs

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Manchester United
News

Manchester United Trio Called Up To Brazil Squad

By Alex Wallace