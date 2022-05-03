Fabrizio Romano: Cristiano Ronaldo is 'Not Planning to Leave' Manchester United
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo is "Not planning to leave" Manchester United this summer.
It has been a disappointing season for the Red Devils, who had title hopes this season turn into top four hopes, which ultimately faded into hopes to secure European football in recent weeks.
There has been much speculation surrounding the Portuguese superstar and whether or not he will remain at the club, but respected transfer journalist Romano said he seems likely to stay.
He said on the Here We Go Podcast: “Cristiano is not already planning to leave. He is not going to make any problems to United."
"He is so respectful with the club — Now his priority is on the pitch. To prepare the best for next season. He is focused on United.”
Interim manager Ralf Rangnick himself stated that as far as he knows, the 37 year old will stay at the club, and Romano's comments backed this up.
He finished: “Ralf Rangnick already told the board that the club can continue with Cristiano because he is still in great condition. But they need a striker no matter what happens with him."
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Would Not Be Convinced Of Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea
- Report: New Manager Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Back At Manchester United Next Season
- Report: Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Has A Received An Official Contract Offer From European Giant
- Report: Manchester United Leading the Race to Sign Darwin Nunez
- Frenkie De Jong Is Believed To Be The 'Cornerstone Of His Winning Project' - Could Manchester United Land The Midfielder?
- Ex-Manchester United Midfielder Robbie Savage Warns About Cristiano Ronaldo's Possible Sell
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon