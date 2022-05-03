Fabrizio Romano: Cristiano Ronaldo is 'Not Planning to Leave' Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo is "Not planning to leave" Manchester United this summer.

It has been a disappointing season for the Red Devils, who had title hopes this season turn into top four hopes, which ultimately faded into hopes to secure European football in recent weeks.

There has been much speculation surrounding the Portuguese superstar and whether or not he will remain at the club, but respected transfer journalist Romano said he seems likely to stay.

IMAGO / Focus Images

He said on the Here We Go Podcast: “Cristiano is not already planning to leave. He is not going to make any problems to United."

"He is so respectful with the club — Now his priority is on the pitch. To prepare the best for next season. He is focused on United.”

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick himself stated that as far as he knows, the 37 year old will stay at the club, and Romano's comments backed this up.

He finished: “Ralf Rangnick already told the board that the club can continue with Cristiano because he is still in great condition. But they need a striker no matter what happens with him."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon