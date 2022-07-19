Fabrizio Romano: Denzel Dumfries Is Appreciated By Erik Ten Hag However No Negotiations With Inter Milan

Dutch right back, Denzel Dumfries is said to be appreciated by Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag, however there are no ongoing negotiations with Inter and United will only move for a right back should Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Dumfries is a right back that has lit up Europe in the past couple of years, when in the Dutch league he put in excellent performances as he showed off his attacking and defending qualities.

The player then moved to Inter where he has struggled slightly in comparison with his form in the Dutch league, not quite hitting the highest of heights.

The Dutch full back is said to be appreciated by Ten Hag at United and many reports have linked the player with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

However, Fabzirio Romano has reported that United will only move for a right back this summer if Wan-Bissaka leaves the club.

“Manchester United will think about moving for a right-back only if Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaves.”

Romano also confirmed that the Dutch boss is an admirer of the Dutch full back however, no negotiations are underway with the Milan based club at the moment.

“Denzel Dumfries is appreciated by Erik ten Hag but there are no negotiations with Inter Milan at the moment.”

