Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Frenkie De Jong is Desperate for UEFA Champions League Football Amid Manchester United Links

Transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong is desperate for UEFA Champions League football amid Manchester United links.

De Jong has been heavily linked with a move to United this summer to reunite with former Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag.

It's understood that Barcelona are in a position to want to sell the midfielder due to financial challenges at the club.

De Jong's current preference is understood to be to stay at Barcelona due to his preference of wanting to play in the highest level of European competition.

De Jong

According to transfer news expert and well known journalist Fabrizio Romano speaking on The United Stand YouTube channel "The situation is still the same regarding Frenkie de Jong. The problem is on the player's side, he is respectful of United but is desperate for Champions League football."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

de jong
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Frenkie De Jong is Desperate for UEFA Champions League Football Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace13 seconds ago
Diogo Dalot
News

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Diogo Dalot's Manchester United Future Under Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez at Benfica
Exclusives

Report: Forward Darwin Nunez Extremely Close To Signing For Manchester United Amid Interest From Atletico Madrid

By Saul Escudero8 hours ago
James Garner
Transfers

Watch: Manchester United Loanee James Garner Shared His Championship Trophy On His Social Media

By Saul Escudero9 hours ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Christopher Nkunku Provides Update on his Future Amid Manchester United, PSG and Liverpool Links

By Alex Wallace20 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Ralf Rangnick Leaves Manchester United to Focus on Austria Job

By Alex WallaceMay 29, 2022
Marcus Rashford
News

Report: Marcus Rashford Is Not Considered By England National Team For World Cup And Claims Say He Wants To Impress Erik Ten Hag

By Saul EscuderoMay 28, 2022
Harry Maguire
News

Report: Gareth Southgate Believes Harry Maguire Is Still The Best Manchester United Defender

By Saul EscuderoMay 28, 2022