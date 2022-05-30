Fabrizio Romano Confirms Frenkie De Jong is Desperate for UEFA Champions League Football Amid Manchester United Links

Transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong is desperate for UEFA Champions League football amid Manchester United links.

De Jong has been heavily linked with a move to United this summer to reunite with former Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag.

It's understood that Barcelona are in a position to want to sell the midfielder due to financial challenges at the club.

De Jong's current preference is understood to be to stay at Barcelona due to his preference of wanting to play in the highest level of European competition.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to transfer news expert and well known journalist Fabrizio Romano speaking on The United Stand YouTube channel "The situation is still the same regarding Frenkie de Jong. The problem is on the player's side, he is respectful of United but is desperate for Champions League football."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon