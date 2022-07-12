Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano: Frenkie De Jong Has Told Barcelona And Manchester United That He Doesn’t Want To Leave The Club Or Accept A Salary Cut

Frenkie De Jong has told Barcelona and Manchester United that he does not want to leave the club this summer nor does he want to accept a salary cut to stay at Barcelona, reports Fabrizio Romano.

De Jong is the subject of a huge transfer saga between United and Barcelona that has been ongoing for a past number of weeks following the initial talks between the clubs. 

The Dutch midfielder had been clear since the start of the saga, he didn’t want to leave Barcelona as it was his dream club however it appeared from early on that the Spanish giants wanted to sell the player due to his wage demands. 

De Jong 2

United were interested from the start due to the players good relationship with Erik Ten Hag at Ajax and the manager had made it clear that they wanted to sign the midfielder. 

John Murtough and Richard Arnold flew out to Barcelona for talks with Barca’s directors over the situation as they look to close the situation for the deal by Friday. 

United have only signed one player, that being Tyrell Malacia and have been focusing on the De Jong saga for weeks. 

Romano has provided an update on the situation from De Jong’s side with a possibly worrying update for United supporters;

“Frenkie de Jong and his agent have informed Barcelona and Manchester United that right now he has no intentions to leave the club and will not accept the salary reduction offered by Barca.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

frenkie de jong
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Frenkie De Jong Has Told Barcelona And Manchester United That He Doesn’t Want To Leave The Club Or Accept A Salary Cut

By Alex Wallace32 seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United
News

Report: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Economic Award After Scoring 100 Goals In The Premier League - This Is What He Did

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Paul Pogba
Quotes

Paul Pogba Gives Three Key Reasons Why He Did Not Succeed At Manchester United Following Juventus Switch

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Rajamangala
Match Day

Report: Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Opinion On The Match After Win Over Liverpool

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
ten hag bangkok
Match Day

Match Report: Manchester United Give Liverpool A Humbling as The Red Devils Win 4-0 In Bangkok

By Soumyajit Roy6 hours ago
malacia
Quotes

Tyrell Malacia Reflects On His Manchester United Debut Against Liverpool In Pre Season

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Offered Himself To PSG Amid Uncertain Manchester United Future

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago
Anthony Martial Sevilla
Match Day

Watch: Anthony Martial Scores Great Goal To Give Manchester United Three Goal Lead Against Liverpool In Pre Season Friendly

By Alex Wallace7 hours ago