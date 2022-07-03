Fabrizio Romano: Frenkie De Jong's Manchester United Transfer Can Influence Cristiano Ronaldo Decision

Frenkie De Jong's rumoured move to Manchester United could have an affect on Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer decision, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with The Red Devils this summer, with his old boss Erik Ten Hag keen for a reunion. Despite his initial intention of staying at his dream club, Barcelona's difficult financial situation could force them into a sale, many say.

According to renowned transfer journalist Romano, the deal could potentially have an influence on superstar striker Ronaldo's future at the club.

Recent reports suggest that he has asked to leave the club in search of Champions League football, and is unhappy with the level of ambition that United are showing. Romano says that the ambition it would show to sign the 25 year old could help convince Ronaldo to stay, however.

In addition, talks between the the two clubs are said to be at a "Very advanced stage" and an agreement is "Really close". Despite other clubs being interested, none are as determined as Ten Hag's side to secure the Dutchman's services, allegedly.

Personal terms are one thing that are yet to be discusses though, according to the journalist.

