Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano: Frenkie De Jong's Manchester United Transfer Can Influence Cristiano Ronaldo Decision

Frenkie De Jong's rumoured move to Manchester United could have an affect on Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer decision, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with The Red Devils this summer, with his old boss Erik Ten Hag keen for a reunion. Despite his initial intention of staying at his dream club, Barcelona's difficult financial situation could force them into a sale, many say.

According to renowned transfer journalist Romano, the deal could potentially have an influence on superstar striker Ronaldo's future at the club.

Recent reports suggest that he has asked to leave the club in search of Champions League football, and is unhappy with the level of ambition that United are showing. Romano says that the ambition it would show to sign the 25 year old could help convince Ronaldo to stay, however.

In addition, talks between the the two clubs are said to be at a "Very advanced stage" and an agreement is "Really close". Despite other clubs being interested, none are as determined as Ten Hag's side to secure the Dutchman's services, allegedly.

Personal terms are one thing that are yet to be discusses though, according to the journalist.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ronaldo
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Frenkie De Jong's Manchester United Transfer Can Influence Cristiano Ronaldo Decision

By Rhys James1 minute ago
Ronaldo
News

Update: Fabrizio Romano Explains With Details Why Ronaldo Is Considering Leaving Manchester United

By Saul Escudero11 hours ago
imago1011944358h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United’s Bid For Lisandro Martinez Is €40million

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
Serge Gnabry
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Arsenal Set To Battle Over Signing Serge Gnabry

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
De Jong pic
News

Report: Frenkie De Jong's Team Trying To Rent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer House In Manchester - Surprising Statements From The Former Red Devils' Manager

By Saul Escudero13 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

Arsenal Set To Meet Ajax For Manchester United Target Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago
Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Makes Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement Decision After Manchester United Exit Bombshell

By Rhys James14 hours ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Set To Sign For Manchester United Next Week For £70million

By Alex Wallace14 hours ago