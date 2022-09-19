Skip to main content
Fabrizio Romano: Keep An Eye On Cody Gakpo To Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Manchester United could still make a move for PSV winger, Cody Gakpo.

Cody Gakpo was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window. 

However it was stated that Gakpo was more so seen as an alternative to Antony who Manchester United eventually signed from Ajax. 

However, a future deal being pursued for Gakpo could be one to keep an eye on due to a good relationship between his agent and Erik Ten Hag - they are under the same agent. 

A number of clubs made last minute moves for Gakpo, however the winger remained in the Netherlands with PSV. 

Gakpo has had a good start to the season so far for PSV and could be a player United turn to in the future. 

It’s known that Ten Hag is still on the look out for attacking options with Gakpo being a player that could make a difference. 

However, in a new YouTube video, Fabrizio Romano has stated that United fans should keep somewhat of an eye on the possibility of this deal in the future, he said;

“I would keep it [a potential deal for Cody Gakpo] open, because Manchester United Gakpo had different approaches this summer."

“First of all, the relationship with his [Cody Gakpo] agents is very good, because they are the same agents of Erik ten Hag, and so the relationship with the agents is a big point."

By Alex Wallace
