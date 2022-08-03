Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano: Latest Update on Manchester United Signing Target Striker Benjamin Sesko From RB Salzburg

According to recent reports from the media, Manchester United could be leading the race for landing the signing of the Attacker Benjamin Sesko from RB Salzburg.

It was claimed that Chelsea held a meeting with Sesko's agent the last week following their need for a new striker.

Romelo Lukaku's failed spell at Chelsea led him to be sent back on loan to his former club Inter Milan.

sesko celebrating

Also, the Blues have into account some potential departures from Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, these players are rumoured to be wanting to play elsewhere the next season.

So, the young striker would be used as a backup if needed. 

However, Manchester United and other clubs are also keen on the 19-year-old's signature and the Red Devils have had more than one direct meeting.

The negotiations for the Brazilian Antony have stalled due to Ajax's excessive raise on his price tag a couple of weeks ago following the several exits the Amsterdam side has suffered this window.

This made the Old Trafford side think about the other options in their cards and Benjamin Sesko might just be the solution for the attacking line.

According to reports from the reliable Journalist Fabrizio Romano via Twitter: The decision is up to the player in the next few days, as Red Bull Salzburg is interested in keeping him one more season.

benjamin sesko salzburg
